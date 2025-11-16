Trump vs. MTG: Republicans turn on POTUS amid shocking feud, ‘Regret voting for him’

A massive feud has broken out on social media between President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia Republican criticized the US President and his administration over various topics, including the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Trump withdrew his support for Greene, following which Greene said she is being threatened – prompting several supporters to express their “regret” over voting for Trump. Republicans turn on Trump amid his shocking feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP)(AFP)

What Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene have said

“I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of “Congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Over the past few weeks, despite my creating Record Achievements for our Country including, a Total and Complete Victory on the Shutdown, Closed Borders, Low Taxes, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everyone, ending DEI, stopping Biden’s Record Setting Inflation, Biggest Regulation Cuts in History, stopping EIGHT WARS, rebuilding our Military, being RESPECTED by every Country in the World (as opposed to being the laughingstock that we were just 12 months ago!), having Trillions of Dollars (Record Setting!) INVESTED in the U.S.A., and having created the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World from being a DEAD Country just 12 months ago (and so much more!), all I see “Wacky” Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

The President added, “It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!). She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day. I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support. She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Greene later said on X that threats against her are being fueled by “the most powerful man in the world,” someone she “supported and helped get elected.” “Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type rhetoric being directed at me right now,” she wrote. “This time by the President of the United States.”

She added, “As a woman I take threats from men seriously. I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel. As a Republican, who overwhelmingly votes for President Trump‘s bills and agenda, his aggression against me which also fuels the venomous nature of his radical internet trolls (many of whom are paid), this is completely shocking to everyone.”

Before the feud, Greene announced that “we will be voting to release the Epstein files.” This came after more than 20,000 pages of Epstein’s emails and other messages were released by a congressional committee on November 12, in which the convicted sex offender repeatedly mentioned Trump.

MAGA turns on Donald Trump

MAGA has turned on Trump amid his feud with Greene. “I voted for Trump three times and I regret it . I will not be voting for him in the midterms. I hope he loses,” a user wrote on X. “I regret ever voting for Trump. He's a traitor to this country,” one user wrote, while another said, “I’d NEVER wish I voted for Kamala Harris… But I’m starting to really regret voting for Trump.” A user said, “I don’t regret voting for Trump because the alternative was unthinkable. But WOW am I disappointed.”

“I would never vote for Kamala just regret voting for Trump. Just wish I left the ballot for president empty,” wrote a user. Responding to a post saying “We all have to get behind a primary opponent for Marjorie Taylor Greene,” an X user wrote, “You're a disgraceful yes man for Trump. I regret voting for him. All this is, is make Trump great again. He's lost his way from maga.”