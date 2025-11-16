'Move over MAGA': America First wave gains steam with hat trend, Nick Fuentes push amid Trump-MTG showdown

President Donald Trump, yesterday, abruptly withdrew his endorsement of Marjorie Taylor Greene. The move sent shockwaves through US political circles as Greene had been very vocal about MAGA and was a Trump ally. However, in the post where the President distanced himself from the Republican lawmaker from Georgia, Trump called her ‘wacky’ and a ‘ranting lunatic’. Several people got onto the ‘America First’ hat trend as well, swapping the MAGA hats for ones with ‘America First’ written across it.(X/@groypergreen07)

Since then, their feud has become rather public with Trump doubling down and calling her Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene, while the GOP lawmaker has suggested that the president is fostering an environment where there might be death threats against her. Longtime allies, Trump and Greene didn't see eye to eye on a couple of issues, including US support for Israel during the war in Gaza and the release of the Epstein files.

While Trump was happy to help Israel, MTG called for resources to be focused on improving the situation at home. In case of the Epstein files, MTG is heavily in favor of releasing the full documents, while Trump has called the matter a ‘Democrat hoax’ meant to distract from his administration's achievements. In all her criticisms of the current MAGA administration, MTG has maintained that she's ‘America First, America Only’. Given Greene's stance on US helping Israel, and her subsequent fallout with Trump, many conservatives have begun to label the MAGA movement as MIGA – Make Israel Great Again, and have pledged to be ‘America First’ instead.

'America First' wave takes over amid Trump-MTG fallout

Notably, there has long been a feeling within the conservatives that MAGA is not ‘America first’ in its functioning, though Trump loyalists have argued that the administration has kept the best interests of the nation in mind.

A day before the Trump-MTG fallout, conservative political commentator, Matt Walsh, had advocated for ‘America First, America Only’ on his show. However, the clamor has grown after Trump and Greene's ties took a hit.

“Trump supporting Lindsey Graham as he attacks MTG & Thomas Massie. MAGA is dead. It’s time for America Only,” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “Move over infiltrated MAGA, America First is steam rolling through.” Several people got onto the ‘America First’ hat trend as well, swapping the MAGA hats for ones with ‘America First’ written across it.

“America First. America Only,” a person on X wrote and posted a video of herself swapping hats.

Another person shared an illustration showing an individual throwing their MAGA hat in the bin to put on an 'America First' hat, to convey their ideological stance.

MTG is riding this new wave quite well, as the lawmaker urged a person on X to send her an ‘America First, America Only’ tee shirt. “Please send me one!,” Greene wrote.

Nick Fuentes push for ‘America First’

The ‘America First’ movement has gotten the support of far-right activist Nick Fuentes, who himself enjoys a massive following thanks to his Groyper army. While Fuentes had been on the fringes of political conversations until recently, an appearance on Tucker Carlson's show has thrust him into the spotlight.

Fuentes has long been pushing the ‘America First’ agenda on his show and other public appearances.

However, after the MTG-Trump showdown, he asked, “So now Ben Shapiro, Randy Fine and Lindsey Graham are considered MAGA, but Marjorie Greene, Tucker Carlson, and Thomas Massie are not?"

“Your Israel First ‘MIGA’ movement is dead. The America First Movement is the future,” Fuentes declared.