Thomas Massie new wife row: Trump slammed for 'stuck with loser' remark; ex-DOGE staffer calls it 'utterly disgraceful'

President Donald Trump has been facing immense flak online after his takedown of Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie. Trump, in a Truth Social post, blasted the GOP member. However, many felt that references to Massie's remarriage and his new wife were not tasteful remarks on part of the President. Thomas Massie's personal life came under attack in a Truth Social post put out by President Donald Trump.(X/@MassieforKY, @TRUMP_ARMY_)

On Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick! No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election. Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she's stuck with a LOSER!”

Massie, in November this year, married Carolyn Grace Moffa, who used to work as an agriculture policy staffer for Republican Senator from Kentucky, Rand Paul. Massie, 54, announced his marriage to the 36-year-old Moffa a year after his longtime wife, Rhonda Howard Massie passed away.

Massie was married to Rhonda for 31 years and the couple share four adult children and three grandchildren together. While no cause of death was provided for Rhonda's demise at the age of 51, Massie was quick to shut down internet conspiracy theories, People reported. Trump's remark referring to Massie marrying within a year of his wife's demise, and the follow-up comment about his new wife finding him to be a ‘loser’ has not gone down well with many, and social media users have slammed the President's actions.

Trump faces backlash for Massie remarks

Among the many people who have slammed Trump's remarks is former DOGE advisor James Fishbeck. He wrote on X “This is utterly disgraceful.”

Some people noted that Trump's remarks crossed the line of politics and entered the personal. One person said on X, “This is so far beyond politics. Massie married his high school sweetheart. They were together since he was 16, over 35 years. Went to MIT together, mother of his 4 kids. Mocking someone that got a 2nd chance after losing all that…”, and ended the message with an abuse directed towards the president.

Yet another person lamented that Trump had ‘lost’ him.

“Donald Trump just attacked Thomas Massie for getting re-married recently after his wife tragically passed away last year. He then uses it as an attack on @RepThomasMassie to imply he is going to lose his next election. This is actually disgusting. Donald Trump has lost me," the person wrote.

A candidate for the Kentucky Senate meanwhile, observed, “There is just something really wrong with this. I don’t care if you wear a red jersey or a blue one. The lack of decency is stunning. It’s just plain wrong. Why don’t more Kentucky republicans say so?.”

Trump's attacks on Massie came the same day the President withdrew his endorsement of Georgia Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene. The President differ from both these GOP members on several issues, but the one which has come to the forefront now is the Epstein files, with both Massie and Greene pushing for its release, while Trump maintains the entire things is a ‘Democrat hoax’.

Trump and Greene's falling out has been massively public with Greene alleging that Trump is helping to foster an environment where there might be death threats against her. Massie, meanwhile, has not responded to Trump's direct attack. However, remembering his late first wife, Massie had earlier said, “I still miss [her] every day,” People reported.