Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Who is Thomas Massie? Republican Congressman condemns Trump’s Iran airstrikes, backs War Powers Resolution

ByHT US Desk
Jun 23, 2025 01:05 AM IST

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie is making headlines for defying party lines and backing War Powers Resolution against Donald Trump after attack on Iran.

President Donald Trump is facing mounting scrutiny over his decision to strike three Iranian nuclear sites without prior congressional approval. One of the most vocal critics is from within his own party: Republican Thomas Massie (R-Ky). As per Politico report, Massie, alongside Rep Ro Khanna (D-Calif) appeared on CBS's Face the Nation Sunday and condemned the airstrikes as unconstitutional.

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has condemned Trump’s Iran airstrikes.(Bloomberg)
Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has condemned Trump's Iran airstrikes.(Bloomberg)

During the show, Massie reportedly claimed that the Congress was not briefed and that there was no imminent threat to the United States which would have authorized the attack.

The two lawmakers introduced a War Powers Resolution last week which aimed to block US involvement in the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. 

Who is Thomas Massie?

A Kentucky native, Thomas Massie entered Congress in 2012 representing the state’s fourth Congressional District, which spans Northern Kentucky and 280 miles along the Ohio River. Massie lives on a cattle farm in Kentucky with his wife Rhonda and their four kids.

Before entering politics, Massie made his name in engineering and innovation, as per his official web page. Massie holds both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). During his time, he developed haptic technology which allowed users to interact with computers through their sense of touch. The technology has been used in fields ranging from automotive design to reconstructive surgery for wounded soldiers.

Although Massie aligns with many Make America Great Again era policies, he has consistently opposed unchecked presidential war powers, federal overreach, and massive government spending. 

FAQs

Who is Thomas Massie?

Thomas Massie is a Republican Congressman from Kentucky’s 4th District. A former MIT engineer and entrepreneur, he’s known for his libertarian principles and strong stance on constitutional issues.

What is Thomas Massie’s background?

Massie has degrees in electrical and mechanical engineering from MIT. He founded a tech company before entering politics.

Why is Massie opposing Trump’s airstrikes on Iran?

Thomas Massie argues that Trump’s decision to strike Iranian nuclear sites without congressional approval violates the Constitution and lacks justification under the War Powers Act.

Has Thomas Massie worked across party lines before?

Yes. Massie is known for bipartisan efforts, particularly on civil liberties, war powers, and technology policy. He frequently allies with lawmakers from both parties when principles align.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
