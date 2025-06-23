Who is Thomas Massie? Republican Congressman condemns Trump’s Iran airstrikes, backs War Powers Resolution

President Donald Trump is facing mounting scrutiny over his decision to strike three Iranian nuclear sites without prior congressional approval. One of the most vocal critics is from within his own party: Republican Thomas Massie (R-Ky). As per Politico report, Massie, alongside Rep Ro Khanna (D-Calif) appeared on CBS's Face the Nation Sunday and condemned the airstrikes as unconstitutional. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has condemned Trump’s Iran airstrikes.(Bloomberg)

During the show, Massie reportedly claimed that the Congress was not briefed and that there was no imminent threat to the United States which would have authorized the attack.

The two lawmakers introduced a War Powers Resolution last week which aimed to block US involvement in the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

Who is Thomas Massie?

A Kentucky native, Thomas Massie entered Congress in 2012 representing the state’s fourth Congressional District, which spans Northern Kentucky and 280 miles along the Ohio River. Massie lives on a cattle farm in Kentucky with his wife Rhonda and their four kids.

Before entering politics, Massie made his name in engineering and innovation, as per his official web page. Massie holds both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). During his time, he developed haptic technology which allowed users to interact with computers through their sense of touch. The technology has been used in fields ranging from automotive design to reconstructive surgery for wounded soldiers.

Although Massie aligns with many Make America Great Again era policies, he has consistently opposed unchecked presidential war powers, federal overreach, and massive government spending.

