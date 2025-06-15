Assassinated Dem lawmaker Melissa Hortman sided with Republicans before Minnesota shooting, voted to revoke...

Melissa Hortman, the Democratic state senator from Minnesota who was killed by a crazy shooter wearing a rubber mask, had just weeks before crossed party lines by voting to deny illegal migrants health care coverage. Minnesota representative Melissa Hortman was shot dead in her home on Saturday.(AP)

Hortman was the sole member of her party to vote with Republicans in favor of eliminating taxpayer-funded health insurance for undocumented immigrants in this year's budget plan, NY POST reported.

She and her husband were shot dead on Saturday in Brooklyn Park, outside of Minneapolis, just after the suspect shot at Democratic state senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, critically injuring them.

Authorities are searching for Vance Luther Boetler, 57, a political appointee of Governor Tim Walz, who is suspected of leaving behind a deranged "manifesto" that lists the names of 70 people, including Walz.

Days earlier, on June 10, Hortman voted in favor of a state budget plan that denied illegal immigrants over the age of 18 access to MinnesotaCare benefits.

Here's what Melissa Hortman said after siding with Republicans

Opening up about the ire of her fellow DFL members, Hortman told KTTC-TV that she "did what leaders do, I stepped up, and I got the job done for the people of Minnesota."

According to Hortman, they had good reason to be upset with her. “I think some of them are pretty, pretty angry. I think that their job was to make folks who voted for that bill feel like crap, and I think that they succeeded,” she stated.

Disappointed lawmaker further mentioned that she had voted for the healthcare provision just to support the budget agreement, which the state Senate subsequently approved. The budget is anticipated to be signed into law by Walz.

According to Alpha News, state senator Hoffman voted against the healthcare measure.

What was the reason behind Minnesota shooting

The precise reason behind the shootings is yet unknown, despite the fact that Saturday's killings were believed to be political.

The Minnesota State Patrol posted a picture of a set of flyers that stated “No Kings” that were discovered in the suspect's car on X on Saturday.

The catchphrase has turned into a rallying cry for the anti-Trump demonstrations that is taking place around the country this weekend.