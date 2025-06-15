How did Sen. John Hoffman's wife save their daughter from Minnesota shooter? Chilling details revealed

As masked shooter Vance Luther Boelter opened fire on the Minnesota state senator's family, the wife of the injured John Hoffman who was the target of a politically motivated assassination attempt shielded their daughter, as per the family and media reports. Minnesota shooter Vance Luther Boelter and his wife(Facebook)

According to Hoffman's nephew, Yvette Hoffman dove on top of her adult daughter Hope as suspected assassinBoelter opened fire on her andJohn Hoffman inside their Minneapolis suburb dwelling early on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 2 in the morning, police arrived at the Champlin, Minnesota, home in response to a 911 call, found the Hoffmans injured, and took them to the hospital for surgery.

Ollig disclosed that his uncle and aunt are now stable. As of Saturday evening, Yvette Hoffman was still conscious and alert in the hospital, as per KMSP.

“Early this morning, an absolute vile piece of s–t dressed as a cop broke into my aunt and uncle’s house and shot him 6 times and my aunt 5 times in a political act of terrorism. My aunt threw herself on her daughter, using her body as a shield to save her life,” Mat Ollig said in a post on Facebook.

Stressing that that the couple is “out of surgery and stable,” Ollig further wrote: “These two are the kindest, most giving and caring people I know.”

According to KARE11, one of the gunshots almost missed the Democratic senator's heart.