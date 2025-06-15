Vance L Boelter: FBI releases Minnesota shooter's new picture, announces massive reward for info leading to his arrest

Amid its manhunt for Vance Luther Boelter, the FBI has released a new image purporting to show the suspect at the door of one of the Minnesota shooting victims early on Saturday morning. Vance Luther Boelter (L) is accused of fatally shooting Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman (R) at her home. (X)

In the picture, Boelter seemingly donned a police costume and a head-covering mask while shooting the two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

Meanwhile, the FBI announced a $50,000 reward “for info leading to the arrest and conviction” of the suspect in the Minnesota killings.

In Minnesota, the Brooklyn Park Police Department and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety are working with the FBI's Minneapolis Field Office to find Boelter.

Minnesota shooting: Here's what we know

According to Governor Tim Walz, state representative Melissa Hortman, the leading Democrat in the Minnesota House, and her spouse were shot and killed early on Saturday morning.

Walz has called the incident an apparent “politically motivated assassination.”

Boelter is also suspected of shooting Democrat John Hoffman, the state senator from Minnesota, and his wife, Yvette, who survived the tragic shooting and received surgery. According to a relative who spoke to CNN affiliate KARE, Yvette Hoffman saved the life of her daughter Hope by flinging herself on top of her.

When the suspect left Hortman's house, he was dressed like a police officer. In addition, he had been operating what looked to be a police vehicle. According to a law enforcement official who spoke to CNN, investigators are looking into if the suspect used a latex face mask during the shootings.

In the automobile, police discovered documents that had a hit list of about 70 names. The majority of those included are Democrats or individuals with connections to abortion rights, such as Senator Tina Smith and Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Boelter's car was likewise equipped with survival kit.

Vance Luther Boelter was facing financial woes

Boelter's friend David Carlson told CNN that the suspect was having trouble finding a job and was facing financial challenges. In addition, Carlson told CNN station KARE that Boelter warned his buddies via text that he was "going to be gone for a while" and “may be dead shortly” before the gunshots.