Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman 'assassinated', Sen. John Hoffman shot: 10 key details

In a harrowing incident that unfolded in Minnesota, State Senator John Hoffman and State Representative Melissa Hortman, along with their spouses, were shot by individuals at their homes in Brooklyn Park and Champlin. In Minnesota, State Senator John Hoffman and Representative Melissa Hortman were attacked at home. Here are all the details unfolded in the shooting. (Minnesota Legislature via AP)(AP)

According to law enforcement and local media reports cited by BNO News, the attackers arrived in what looked like official police vehicles. Tragically, Representative Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in the attack

10 key details to know about the Minnesota shooting

Location of the Minnesota shooting: The Minnesota shooting occurred in the Minneapolis suburbs of Champlin and Brooklyn Park, which is 10 miles from downtown Minneapolis, during the early morning hours of Saturday, June 14.

Victims identified: State Representative Melissa Hortman (former House Speaker) and her husband, Mark, were killed in the shooting. State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were wounded but survived after surgery, as reported by Reuters.

‘Targeted’ political attack: Governor Tim Walz described the shooting as a “politically motivated assassination” as he addressed the incident and revealed the deaths of Hortman and her husband.

About the suspect: According to KMSP-TV, the assailant posed as a police officer, wearing a uniform, and arrived in what looked like official police vehicles.

Manhunt: Suspect remained at large as of Saturday evening, prompting a significant manhunt involving local police, sheriffs, the FBI, and support from the White House, as reported by CNN.

Suspect's escape: The gunman fled after exchanging gunfire with officers at one of the victims' homes.

Suspect's manifesto found: Law enforcement found a manifesto inside the suspect's fake police vehicle, listing multiple lawmakers and public officials as potential targets.

Shelter-in-place orders: Authorities issued shelter-in-place orders for areas surrounding the Edinburgh Golf Course in Brooklyn Park as the manhunt for the suspect intensified.

Political leaders react: The shootings sparked widespread grief, outrage, and condemnation from political leaders, including President Donald Trump, Amy Klobuchar, and former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords on X.

Ongoing investigation: The FBI is fully engaged in the investigation, and authorities have not ruled out further threats, given the manifesto's contents and the possibility of additional accomplices.