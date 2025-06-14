Is suspect Vance Luther Boelter a former appointee of Tim Walz? Shocking details revealed in Minnesota shooting

The man who shot two Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota on Saturday while impersonating as a police officer has been identified as someone who was previously selected to the Governor's Workforce Development Council by Governor Tim Walz (D-MN). Vance Luther Boelter(Facebook)

According to a copy of a notarized appointment document that Walz signed and posted by Julio Rosas of TheBlaze, Vance Luther Boelter was appointed as a business member of the Governor's Workforce Development Board.

He was a member of the Governor's Workforce Development Council in 2016 under then-Governor Mark Dayton.

The letter signed by Walz states, “Because of the special trust and confidence I have in your integrity, judgment, and ability, I have appointed and commissioned you to have and to hold the office of Business Member, GOVERNOR’S WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD.”

“I’m told by a police source in Minnesota the suspect in the shootings of MN state lawmakers is Vance Luther Boelter. It appears it is the same Boelter who was appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board in 2019 by Gov. Tim Walz. He appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Council in 2016 by then-Gov. Mark Dayton,” Rosas said.

Also Read: John Hoffman, wife Yvette shot multiple times: Did they survive politically motivated Minnesota shooting?

What we know about Vance Luther Boelter

According to sources who spoke to The Post, Boelter pretended to be a policeman when he shot Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their Champlin home early on Saturday. He then proceeded to the home of former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, where he is said to have killed her and her husband.

At a press briefing early on Saturday, police said the attacks seemed to have a political motive.

Police further informed that the gunman had a “manifesto” and a list of other politicians' names in his car, along with fliers that read “No Kings,” a reference to the planned rallies against the Trump Administration on Saturday.

A manhunt has been underway to arrest Boelter.