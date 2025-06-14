Who is Vance Boelter, man linked to Minnesota lawmakers' shootings?

Vance Luther Boelter has reportedly been identified as the suspect in the ‘targeted’ shootings of Minnesota lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman, according to a report by the New York Post, citing sources. Minnesota lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman were shot on Saturday.(X)

Boelter, 57, was reportedly appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board in 2019 by Governor Tim Walz. He previously served on the Governor’s Workforce Development Council, appointed in 2016 by then-Governor Mark Dayton.

What Was Found in the Suspect's Car

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley confirmed that a “manifesto” was discovered in the vehicle of the Minnesota shooting suspect. The document reportedly included a list of names.

"When we did a search of the vehicle, we did find a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials. We immediately made alerts to the state to provide security wherever necessary,” he said in a press conference.

According to ABC News, the list included several high-profile Democratic politicians, such as Governor Tim Walz, Representative Ilhan Omar, Senator Tina Smith, and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

CNN further reported that the names also included abortion providers and pro-abortion rights advocates. A law enforcement official told the network that authorities also discovered a Father’s Day card addressed to the suspect inside a bag filled with ammunition.

Flyers reading “No Kings” were also recovered from the vehicle. In response, Governor Tim Walz urged Minnesotans to avoid attending political rallies while the suspect remains at large.

“Out of an abundance of caution my Department of Public Safety is recommending that people do not attend any political rallies today in Minnesota until the suspect is apprehended,” he wrote on X.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety added: “Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today’s planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution.”