Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
‘No Kings’ flyers found in Minnesota shooting suspect's car; Tim Walz urges against attending protests

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 14, 2025 10:20 PM IST

Tim Walz urged avoiding ‘No Kings’ protests after flyers were found in the suspect’s car. Rallies in Anoka and NE Minneapolis were canceled.

Flyers reading “No Kings” were reportedly found inside the car of the suspect accused of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers ahead of planned protests across the state on Saturday.

'No Kings’ flyers found in Minnesota shooting suspect's car.(X/ @MnDPS_MSP)
'No Kings’ flyers found in Minnesota shooting suspect's car.(X/ @MnDPS_MSP)

The suspect is accused of fatally shooting State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home in Brooklyn Park. 

In a separate attack, the same suspect allegedly shot State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their Champlin residence. Both are currently hospitalized.

In response to the discovery of the flyers and ongoing manhunt for the suspect, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz urged the public to avoid political gatherings.

“Out of an abundance of caution my Department of Public Safety is recommending that people do not attend any political rallies today in Minnesota until the suspect is apprehended,” he wrote on X.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety added: “Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today’s planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution.”

Several rallies, including events in Anoka and northeast Minneapolis, have already been canceled in response to the threat.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
