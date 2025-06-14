Brooklyn Park shooting: Major warning issued for ‘No Kings Day’ protestors as Minnesota Democrats shot at homes

A madman who reportedly pretended to be a police officer shot two state lawmakers in Minnesota in their houses on Saturday. As the Brooklyn Park shooting armed man is still at large, officials have issued a warning for the ‘No Kings Day’ protestors and other netizens. Minnesota Democrats Rep. Emerita Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman

According to sources who spoke to 5 Eyewitness News, Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman was shot in her Brooklyn Park home, and Sen. John Hoffman, a fellow party member, was targeted in Champlin, some eight miles away.

There have also been reports of that the Minnesota Democrats were shot along with their spouses in the Brooklyn Park shooting.

Also Read: Photos: Tensions in Los Angeles remain high as protests against ICE raids escalate, leading to civilian arrest

Manhunt launched for Brooklyn Park shooting suspect

A manhunt has been launched for the suspect, who was dressed in blue pants and a blue shirt with black body armor during the Brooklyn Park shooting.

According to BNO News, the violence started in John Hoffman's house at around 2 am. He was shot several times. The suspect later proceeded to Melissa Hortman's house.

Authorities have not yet confirmed that the politicians were the victims of the incident, and it is still unclear how many people were injured.

In a 5:30 a.m. emergency alert, Brooklyn Park Police stated that they were searching for "a dangerous and armed suspect" involved in multiple targeted shootings.

“Suspect is white male, brown hair, wearing black body armor over blue shirt and blue pants and may misrepresent himself as law enforcement.”

Minnesota authorities issues alert for netizens and No Kings protestors

At 7 a.m., a second emergency alert was issued stating, "Do not approach and do not answer door unless two officers approach together," indicating that the suspect was dressed like a cop. People have been asked to call 911 to identify the officer identity first.

Officers issued an order to shelter in place for the three miles around Melissa Hoffman's house, which is the Edinburgh Golf Course.

Meanwhile, Mounds View Mayor Zach Lindstrom took to X to confirm about the shooting.

“I'm just learning of the events that took place last night due to getting a safety alert for elected officials. I never thought we'd be here. My prayers are with the Hortman, and Hoffman families. I hope everyone comes out of this ok. I cannot emphasize enough that this is not ok. Any type of violence against elected officials is not ok. Any type of violence against other people is not ok. My understanding is that its someone cos-playing as a officer and they haven't been caught,” Lindstrom wrote.

“For those going out to protest today please do it safely and if something looks off say something we do not need anyone else to get hurt.”

Know about No Kings Day protest

On June 14, a nationwide demonstration against President Donald Trump and his administration will be held in support of the 50501 national alliance, which consists of 50 protests, 50 states, and a single movement. The 50501 coalition staged two large-scale protests against the administration, but the June 14 event is unique since it coincides with Trump's 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the US Army.