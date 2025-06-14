Who is John Hoffman? All on his wife Yvette and daughter Hope

Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman (D-Champlin) and State Representative Melissa Hortman (D-Brooklyn Park) were shot in separate home invasions early Saturday morning, according to BNO News. Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were shot. (Senate DFL MN)

Senator Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were attacked at their home in Champlin. Hoffman reportedly sustained at least two gunshot wounds, while Yvette was shot three times. The couple has a daughter named Hope.

Representative Hortman and her spouse, Mark, were also shot during a separate attack at their residence in Brooklyn Park. Further details about their condition have not yet been released.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect or suspects involved. A shelter-in-place order has been issued for residents within a three-mile radius of Edinburgh Golf Course in Brooklyn Park.

“Police are looking for a suspect in multiple targeted shootings who is armed and dangerous,” Brooklyn Park Police said in an emergency alert. “Suspect is white male, brown hair, wearing black body armor over blue shirt and blue pants and may misrepresent himself as law enforcement.”

A second emergency alert said the suspect is dressed like a police officer.

“Do not approach and do not answer door unless two officers approach together. Call 911 to verify officer identity first,” it said.

Who is John Hoffman?

John A. Hoffman is a Minnesota State Senator representing District 36, which includes parts of Anoka and Hennepin counties, namely Brooklyn Park, Champlin, and Coon Rapids. A member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party, he has served in the Minnesota Senate since 2013.

Before his tenure in the Senate, Hoffman was elected to the Anoka-Hennepin School Board, where he served as Vice Chair. He has also served as a board member and chair of the Midway Chamber of Commerce.

In the Senate, Hoffman currently serves as Chair of the Human Services Committee. He is also a member of several other key committees, including the Energy, Utilities, Environment, and Climate Committee; the Environment, Climate, and Legacy Committee; and the Health and Human Services Committee.

Hoffman lives in Champlin, Minnesota, with his wife, Yvette, and their daughter, Hope. In a recent Instagram post, Yvette shared a photo of her husband with a caption: “A favorite of mine.”

Last month, Senator Hoffman and his daughter, Hope, spoke at Disability Day at the Capitol. A video of their appearance was shared on the Minnesota Senate DFL’s official YouTube page.