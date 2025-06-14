Were Tim Walz, Ilhan Omar, and Tina Smith next? Minnesota shooter's manifesto contained ‘hit list’

Authorities revealed that the suspect behind the assassination of Representative Melissa Hortman left behind a disturbing “manifesto” and a list of potential future targets, which included several high-profile Minnesota Democrats, as reported by ABC News. The suspect in Representative Melissa Hortman's assassination had a manifesto and a list of targets, including key Minnesota Democrats.(Photo by Minnesota Senate photographer's office and Paul Battaglia / Minnesota State Legislature / AFP)

Tim Walz, Ilhan Omar, Tina Smith and more on hitlist

The list, which was confirmed by law enforcement, featured names such as Governor Tim Walz, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Senator Tina Smith, and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The materials were recovered from the suspect’s vehicle after he fled the scene of a shootout with police, Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley confirmed during Saturday's press conference. Bruley revealed that the manifesto had names of “many lawmakers and other officials,” including the two who were shot on Saturday; however, he avoided going into specifics, as reported by The Daily Beast.

The suspect, who remains at large, fatally shot Representative Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home in a Minneapolis suburb. He also targeted State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their residence, leaving both critically injured but alive. All four victims are Democrats.

Escaped suspect's description

Police cornered the other at the Hortman residence after discovering Senator Hoffman had been shot, prompting them to check on the lawmaker’s colleagues. A shootout ensued between the suspect and officers, but he managed to flee on foot through the back of the house.

Described as a white male with brown hair, the suspect appeared to be impersonating a police officer, wearing a vest, carrying a taser, and displaying a badge to gain access to the victims’ homes. Bruley said, "No question, if they were in this room, you would assume they were a police officer.”

Local police, with assistance from the FBI, have launched a “large-scale” manhunt to track down the suspect. While no arrests have been made so far, multiple individuals have been questioned concerning the case.