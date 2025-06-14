Melissa Hortman is an American politician and longtime member of the Minnesota House of Representatives, representing District 34B in the northern Twin Cities metro area. A member of the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL), she served as Speaker of the House from 2019 to 2025 and currently holds the role of DFL Leader, according to the Minnesota Legislature Reference Library. Melissa Hortman, representing Minnesota's District 34B, is a prominent DFL politician and former Speaker of the House. (@melissahortman/X)

About Melissa Hortman

Born on May 27, 1970, in Fridley, Minnesota, Melissa Hortman was raised in Anoka County and graduated from Blaine High School in 1988. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Philosophy, magna cum laude, from Boston University in 1991. Hortman later completed her Juris Doctor, cum laude, at the University of Minnesota Law School in 1995.

Further working towards her commitment to public service and leadership, she earned a Master’s degree from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in 2018.

Since entering politics in 2004, Hortman has been a strong advocate for environmental protection, transportation infrastructure, education, and clean energy standards. In addition to her legislative work, she has practiced law and served on numerous commissions and committees.

Who is Melissa Hortman's husband?

Hortman, who is known for her work on clean energy and environmental policy, lives in Brooklyn Park along with her husband, Mark Hortman. The couple also shares two children, Colin and Sophie.

A shooting occurred on the morning of June 14 at the Brooklyn Park residence of State Representative Hortman. The incident took place just a few miles south of the Edinburgh Golf Course. Both Hortman and her husband were shot in the incident.