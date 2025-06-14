Minnesota shooting suspect's manifesto found, contained list of names: Police

A manifesto containing a list of names was found inside the vehicle of the Minnesota shooting suspect who shot State Senator John Hoffman and State Representative Melissa Hortman, along with their spouses. The suspect was allegedly dressed as a police officer and driving a fake police cruiser. Minnesota lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman were shot. (X)

“When we did a search of the vehicle, we did find a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials. We immediately made alerts to the state to provide security wherever necessary,” Brooklyn Park police chief Mark Bruley said in a press conference.

Details of the Attack

Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed at their home in Brooklyn Park shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz described the attack as “a politically motivated assassination."

“Out state lost a great leader and I lost the dearest of friends,” Walz said during a news conference. “We must all, Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence.”

In a separate but reportedly connected incident, State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were each shot multiple times at their residence in Champlin. Sources told the Associated Press that the couple’s dog was also shot during the attack.

“We are cautiously optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt,” Walz said of the Hoffmans’ condition.

What we know about the suspect

Brooklyn Park Police described the suspect as “a white male, brown hair, wearing black body armor over blue shirt and blue pants.”

“Do not approach and do not answer door unless two officers approach together. Call 911 to verify officer identity first,” police said in an alert.

Trump issues statement

President Donald Trump issued a statement Saturday, condemning the attack and calling it a “targeted attack.”

"I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers," Trump said. "Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America."