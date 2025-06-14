John Hoffman, wife Yvette shot multiple times: Did they survive politically motivated Minnesota shooting?

Democratic politician John Hoffman and wife were “shot multiple times” in politically motivated shooting in Minnesota on Saturday, informed Governor Tim Walz. Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were shot multiple times in Minnesota shooting.(Senate DFL MN)

During a press conference, Walz confirmed Hoffman and his wife Yvette are out of surgery, adding that he is “cautiously optimistic” that the couple will survive “this assassination attempt”.

The Governor further called the shooting an “act of targeted political violence”.

According to Walz, the cornerstone of American democracy is “peaceful discourse,” and disagreements are not resolved by “violence or at gunpoint.”

He mentioned that Minnesota has demonstrated that reaching a settlement is “possible” even during “politically charged times.” In addition, the Governor promised that those involved “will be held accountable” and called for cooperation with federal and state agencies for a “full investigation”.

Walz further said that the “targeted shootings” have killed Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, and her husband.

Also Read: US lawmaker Melissa Hortman, husband Mark killed in politically motivated Minnesota shooting

Here's what police said about Minnesota shooting and the suspect

According to Minnesota Superintendent Drew Evans, officers were contacted this morning at 2:00 local time about the tragic incident involving State Senator John Hoffman and his spouse.

Evans stated that at 03:35, when police were proactively monitoring on Democratic lawmaker Melissa Hortman, another call was put to the police.

After exchanging gunfire with impersonating cops, investigators suspected the shooter was posing as a police officer who fled after the incident.

The police and FBI, as per Superintendent Drew Evans, are "actively engaged in a manhunt" for the person they suspect of carrying out the shooting.

He said the inquiry is ongoing, and the identity would be revealed when it is appropriate.

Also Read: Who is John Hoffman? All on his wife Yvette and daughter Hope

Pamela Bondi reacts to Minnesota shooting

The US Attorney General Pamela Bondi reacted to Minnesota shooting, stating that it “appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers”.

“I am closely monitoring developments in Minnesota after what appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers,” she wrote on X.

“The FBI is on the ground investigating this case alongside state and local partners. This horrific violence will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”