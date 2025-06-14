Rep. Melissa Hortman, Sen. John Hoffman shot in 'targeted' shootings at their homes; Here's what we know about suspects

Minnesota Senator John Hoffman and State Representative Melissa Hortman, along with their spouses, have been shot by men posing as police officers who showed up at their homes in Brooklyn Park and Champlin, according to law enforcement officials and local media, NY Post reported. Rep. Melissa Hortman, Sen. John Hoffman

The initial shooting occurred on Saturday at the residence of State Senator John Hoffman, a Democrat who has been a member of the Minnesota Senate since 2013. Yvette, Hoffman's wife, was shot thrice, while Hoffman was shot at least twice.

The second shooting took place at the residence of State Representative Melissa Hortman, who has been a member of the House since 2005, a few miles south, close to the Edinburgh Golf Course in Brooklyn Park. In the Minnesota House, she serves as the Democratic leader as well. Hortman was shot along with her husband.

Official information regarding the victims' conditions is still unavailable.

Brooklyn Park Police issues emergency alerts

In a 5:30 a.m. emergency alert, Brooklyn Park Police stated that they were searching for a dangerous and armed suspect in several targeted shootings. “Suspect is white male, brown hair, wearing black body armor over blue shirt and blue pants and may misrepresent himself as law enforcement.”

At seven in the morning, a second emergency alert verified that the suspect was disguised like a police officer. The door should not be approached or answered unless two police officer approach together, police said. To confirm the identification of the officer, police urged netizens to call on 911 first.

What we know about suspects

KMSP-TV reports that two men wearing cop uniforms and using a vehicle that seemed to be a police vehicle shot the congressmen. One of the suspects was apprehended following a gunshot in Brooklyn Park that implicated an officer. Another suspect is still on the loose.

People within three miles of the Edinburgh Golf Course in Brooklyn Park are subject to a shelter in place order. If you see the suspect, you should phone 911 right away. You musty approaching him since he is armed, as per police.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz reacts

Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota stated that he was being updated on the incidents that occurred in Brooklyn Park and Champlin. Local law officers and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety are present at the scene. “We will share more information soon,” he said on X.