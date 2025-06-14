US lawmaker Melissa Hortman, husband Mark killed in politically motivated Minnesota shooting

Former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and husband were killed Saturday in a politically motivated shooting, confirmed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Melissa Hortman was a prominent DFL politician and former Speaker of the House. (@melissahortman/X)

Two state senators were shot in their houses early Saturday morning, informed mayor of Minnesota earlier in the day.

State Representative Melissa Hortman and State Senator John Hoffman were shot. Hoffman's wife was also shot in the targeted shooting, as per Champlin Mayor Ryan Sabas.

In a press conference, Walz stated Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed in what seems to be a “politically motivated assassination”.

Commenting further on the “unspeakable tragedy that has unfolded in Minnesota,” he added that the state has lost a “great leader” and he has lost a “great friend”.

Meamwhile, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press that police think the suspect might have impersonated as police officers. The sources stated that investigators were still in the early phases of their probe and were trying to determine the purpose behind the attacks.

What we know about Hoffman and Hortman

Hortman was the former speaker of the House of Representatives and the state legislature's top Democratic leader. In 2004, she won her first election. Attorney Hortman was married and was mother to two children.

On the other hand, Hoffman, a Democrat, won his first election in 2012. He is the owner of the consultancy company Hoffman Strategic Advisors. He previously held the position of vice chair of the Anoka Hennepin School Board, which oversees Minnesota's biggest school district.

Hoffman is married and has a daughter.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to arrest the suspect,

GIFFORDS reacts to Minnesota shooting

The shootings took place during a period of intense political tensions when political figures across the country have been attacked, harassed, and intimidated.

GIFFORDS, a national organization dedicated to preventing gun violence and headed by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, issued a statement,

“I am horrified and heartbroken by last night’s attack on two patriotic public servants,” Giffords stated. “My family and I know the horror of a targeted shooting all too well. An attack against lawmakers is an attack on American democracy itself. Leaders must speak out and condemn the fomenting violent extremism that threatens everything this country stands for.”

In 2011, a gunman shot Giffords in the head, and also killed six people and wounded twelve others. In January 2012, she resigned from Congress to concentrate on her recuperation.