Did Vance Boelter hate abortion? Shooter's friend reveals his alarming text before Minnesota shooting, ‘I may be dead…’

Vance Boelter's friend David Carlson opened up about the Minnesota lawmakers shooting suspect. Boelter on Saturday shot two legislators Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman and their spouses at their homes. Vance Boelter shot two Minnesota legislators and their spouses, leaving behind a target list of over 70 names. (Facebook)

Following the tragic incident, police arrived at the scene and engaged in gun firing with Boelter. The 55 years old suspect left behind a target list with more than 70 names, including top Minnesota Democrats like Gov. Tim Walz, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and abortion providers and advocates, according to CNN and ABC News.

Vance Boelter's friend reveals his chilling message

Speaking with FOX9, Carlson said Boelter texted his pals Saturday morning: “David and Ron, I love you guys. I’ve made some choices and you guys don’t know anything about this, but I’m going to be gone for a while. I’ll be dead shortly.”

“So I just want to let you know that I love you guys both. And wish he hadn't gone this way. I don’t want to say anything more, and implicate you in any way because you guys don’t know anything about this, but I love you guys and I’m sorry for all the trouble this has caused.”

It is unclear whether Boelter departed the region in one of the cars he had at the house. Authorities claim that the footage from the Minneapolis home's security cameras shows him sporting a cowboy hat.

Boelter, who is married, has five kids, and a number of pets. His initial family residence is situated in Green Isle.

The roommate told FOX 9 that he was acquainted with Boelter since fourth grade, and that he hasn't shown strong political views.

He, however, was adamant about abortion. At the Minneapolis residence, police also discovered receipts in one of his cars for products used in the shootings on Saturday morning.

What police have said about Vance Boelter

Police have not announced any arrests yet. The names of several prominent Minnesota Democrats, notably Walz, Omar, Sen. Tina Smith, and Attorney General Keith Ellison, were on the target list, whose existence was verified by law enforcement earlier on Saturday, law enforcement officials told ABC.

At a press conference, Brooklyn Park police chief Mark Bruley stated that the item was found in the suspect's vehicle after he ran away from police following a shootout.