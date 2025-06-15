Who is Vance Boelter's wife? Jenny Boetler detained at Minnesota traffic stop with weapon, ammunition and more

The wife of Minnesota shooter Vance Luther Boelter has reportedly been detained and is being questioned after police found a weapon, ammunition, cash and passports in her car during a traffic stop on Saturday morning, June 14. According to local KTSP, Jenny Boetler was found in the car with several relatives near Onamia, Minnesota. Who is Vance Boelter's (R) wife? Jenny Boetler (L) detained at Minnesota traffic stop with weapon, ammunition and more (Pguards.net, FBI via AP)

The report stated that two cop cruisers were at the scene for two to three hours. While Jenny was held for questioning, she was not arrested.

It is unclear if the Boetlers lived with each other, as Vance is believed to live at a residence in Camden, Minnesota. That resident was raided by SWAT teams on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Vance is on the loose and is being sought in connection to several shootings, including that of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their Champlin home early Saturday, June 14, leaving them seriously injured. He then went to former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortmon’s house, where he allegedly killed her and her husband, police sources told the New York Post.

Who is Jenny Boetler?

Vance and Jenny appear to head Praetorian Guard Security Services, a Minnesota-based company “here to set up security options and provide security services right to your doorstep and property to keep what you own safe and secure,” per its website. The site, which lists Jenny as President and CEO, says, “Jenny brings years of organizational operations and logistical oversight to the team. She has served and continues to serve on numerous boards and has helped organizations reach world class effectiveness.”

It adds, “Jenny is ready to help get your security needs in order for your home and your property so Praetorian Guard Security Services can give you the best coverage available!”

On the website, Vance is listed as the Director of Security Patrols.