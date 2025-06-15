Vance Boelter seen speaking at Democratic Republic of the Congo's seminar, videos surface | Watch

As police seek to arrest Minnesota assassin Vance Luther Boelter, videos that have surfaced on social media show him speaking at a seminar held jointly by the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Minnesota Africans United and Global Minnesota. Boelter is being sought in connection to several shootings, including that of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their Champlin home early Saturday, June 14, leaving them seriously injured. He then went to former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortmon’s house, where he allegedly killed her and her husband, police sources told the New York Post. Vance Boelter seen speaking at Democratic Republic of the Congo's seminar, videos surface (FBI via AP)

Vance Boelter’s videos surface

One video on Facebook shows Boelter participating as a keynote speaker in his capacity as CEO of Red Lion Group for the seminar in 2022. He conducted the call from Moanda, Democratic Republic of the Congo and spoke of the Red Lion Group’s ventures in the African nation. On LinkedIn, he lists himself as the CEO of the Red Lion Group, based in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“This all started back in 2019, when my partner, McNay Nkashama, brought in the ambassador from the DRC to Minnesota, and we had meetings, the bulk of them in Minneapolis but the bulk of them that I was at was in Worthington, Minnesota where we made those connections,” Boetler said in the video.

Boelter also spoke about plans for various agricultural pilot projects in the DRC, saying he believed they would “create a lot of jobs fast” and “serve as a model” for future investors into the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He also claimed he has business ventures in fishing, farming, media, security, and motorcycle-taxis within the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We’re partnering with 400 farmers who are ready to go on a farming project… we’re doing a fishing project that works with like 500 fishermans…that’s off the coast of Rwanda,” Boelter said.

“Another one that we’re looking at doing is a totally women led motorcycle-taxi business, where all the operators are women, and the leadership is women, so we’re excited to get that off the ground,” he added.

“I would like to get 1,000 female motorcycle-taxis running in the near future but we need some sponsors to invest in that,” the suspected assassin further said.

Another video surfacing on X shows Boelter “preaching to a congregation at an evangelical church in Matadi.” Take a look:

Police are now on the lookout for Boelter, who escaped after carrying out the shootings. Heleft behind a manifesto listing the names of 70 politicians, including Tim Walz.