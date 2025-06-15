Online biographies of the Minnesota man accused of assassinating a state lawmaker show that he runs a security company and has ties to the Middle East and Africa. One of Vance Luther Boelter's old LinkedIn posts, where he urged people to “please keep the United States in your prayers,” has also surfaced. Vance Boelter social media: Old LinkedIn post saying ‘keep the United States in your prayers’ surfaces (FBI via AP)

Boelter is being sought in connection to several shootings, including that of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their Champlin home early Saturday, June 14, leaving them seriously injured. He then went to former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortmon’s house, where he allegedly killed her and her husband, police sources told the New York Post.

Police initially cornered Boelter inside Hortman’s home, but he managed to get away, and now remains on the loose. He left behind a manifesto listing the names of 70 politicians, including Tim Walz. He also left behind a stack of papers stating “No Kings” in reference to the nationwide anti-Trump protests, police said.

Vance Boelter’s social media

On LinkedIn, Boelter lists himself as the CEO of the Red Lion Group, based in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He worked with Minnesota Africans United too, an organization known for working with African immigrants in the state, a now-deleted biography on the group’s website showed.

Boelter’s LinkedIn profile includes jobs at 7-Eleven, where he was a general manager from 2016 to 2021, and also as a manager at Del Monte, Johnsonville Sausage and at a company called Greencore, which manufactures convenience foods in the United Kingdom.

Boelter was twice appointed to the Minnesota government by different Democratic governors. The suspect last registered to vote in 2022 as a Republican.

Boelter urged people to vote in the upcoming presidential election in a November 2018 post on LinkedIn. “I normally don't post much but I just wanted to put a note out there to encourage everyone to vote in the election on Tuesday,” he wrote. “I have been in several countries where people don't have the ability to vote for who their leaders are. I will just say they were not places that anyone of us would want to live in if we had any choice in the matter. So I am very big on just telling people to be a part of the process and vote your values and be part of this adventure we are all a part of living in the United States of America.”

Boelter added, “For those of you that I'm connected with that are not in the United States, if you believe in prayer, please keep the United States in your prayers. I think the election is going to have more of an impact on the direction of our country than probably any election we have been apart of, or will be apart of for years to come. Thanks for listening and thanks in advance for getting out there and casting your vote.”