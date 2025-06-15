Vance Luther Boelter family, kids, education, business: All about Minnesota shooting suspect

Minnesota authorities have launched manhunt for politically motivated shooting suspect Vance Luther Boelter. Vance Luther Boelter family

Boelter, a former member of Governor Tim Walz's Governor's Workforce Development Board, is charged with posing as a police officer in order to launch two planned assaults on state lawmakers early on Saturday morning.

The 57-year-old former state official is accused of killing former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

What we know about Minnesota shooting

The New York Post reports that at around two in the morning, Boelter broke into the Champlin residence of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, shooting them both several times and seriously wounding them. The suspect later arrived at Melissa Hortman's Brooklyn Park home and shot her and her husband to death.

A short gunfire broke out between the suspect and the officers when they arrived on the site, but the man was able to escape.

Vance Luther Boelter leaves behind list of targets

According to CNN and ABC News, the suspect, who is thought to be Boelter, left behind a target list that included over 70 names, including prominent Minnesota Democrats like Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar as well as proponents and providers of abortion.

In 2019, Boelter, 57, was named to the Governor's Workforce Development Board of Minnesota, as per an online document. The governor receives workforce-related advice from the board.

Vance Luther Boelter career

Boelter is reportedly the CEO of Red Lion Group, based in the Democratic Republic of Congo. “I have been doing projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa for the last three years with the Red Lion Group,” he wrote on his LinkedIn page in May, stressing that he is currently open to work.

Praetorian Guard Security Services, a Minnesota-based business that provides “residential security patrols” by “armed” and “uniformed” guards, according to its website, lists Boelter as director of security patrols.

The website's leadership page features Boelter next to the CEO and president of the business.

The website's biography states that he “has been involved with security situations in Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, and the Middle East, including the West Bank, Southern Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip.”

It states, “He brings a great security aspect forged by both many on the ground experiences combined with training by both private security firms and people in the U.S. Military.”

Boelter has the experience required to “keep your family and property safe,” according to the bio.

Vance Luther Boelter family and daughters

Boelter seems to have daughters -- Faith, Hope, and Grace, according to public documents. According to Minnesota wedding websites that correspond with their names, two of the daughters appear to be married. Additionally, it appears that two of the girls' Instagram accounts have Bible quotations in their biographies.

Some of Boelter's five children—four daughters and a son—were homeschooled, as indicated by family members' posts.

Boelter, who is armed and dangerous, is still at large. Authorities are still advising the public to report any suspicious activities and stay away from the impacted regions.

Vance Luther Boelter education

According to reports, Boelter graduated from St. Cloud University with an undergraduate degree in international relations. He then went on to Cardinal Stritch University to receive a master's degree in management and a doctorate in leadership for the advancement of learning and service.