Asaduddin Owaisi mocks Pakistan over US strikes on Iran: ‘Should Donald Trump win Nobel for this?’

As the United States struck three Iranian nuclear facilities overnight under what it called 'Operation Midnight Hammer', AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked Pakistan whether Donald Trump should win a Nobel Peace Prize for this. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also mocked Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir for having lunch with US President Donald Trump. (ANI)

Owaisi also lambasted Washington and said that it was "never an honest broker".

The AIMIM chief's remarks come against the backdrop of the recent American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites as well as Pakistan's move to nominate the US President for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

Pakistan had nominated Trump for the Nobel Prize, citing his "diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership" during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

"The US was never an honest broker. Whether it is Iraq, Libya or Palestine. The US is sitting completely silent on the ethnic cleansing taking place in Gaza," Owaisi told news agency ANI.

He added that Washington's policy is to only "cover up the crimes of the Israeli government". Owaisi asked why "no one is talking about a genocide" that is happening in Gaza.

"You went into Iraq, saying they were creating these weapons of mass destruction, and nothing was found over there. You removed Gaddafi in Libya, and nothing happened. Saddam was killed, and Gaddafi was killed. The US policy is only to cover up the crimes of the Israeli government. What is happening in Gaza? A genocide is happening, and no one is talking about it," the Lok Sabha MP said.

Further, he questioned Pakistan's support for Trump and asked if they backed him only to see the strikes on Iran.

"We should ask Pakistanis if they want Trump to get a Nobel Peace Prize..." Owaisi said, referring to the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

He also mocked Pakistan's top military leadership and asked whether Islamabad's Army chief, Asim Munir, had lunch with the US President for this (US strikes on Iran)? "They all have been exposed today," Owaisi added.

The AIMIM chief further slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him a "butcher of Palestinians". "A genocide is happening in Gaza, and the US is not worried about it. This man (Netanyahu), he has butchered Palestinians... He is doing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza. History will remember him as the butcher of Palestinians," he added.

Owaisi also raised concerns over the chances of serious consequences for India if a full-scale war breaks out in the Middle East region.

He cited that over 16 million Indians reside in the Gulf and the Middle East, saying that "if that area erupts in a war, which unfortunately is very likely, then it will have a grave impact on the Indians living there".

US President Donald Trump, early on Sunday, announced that Washington carried out strikes on Iran's three nuclear facilities. Following this, he urged Iran to agree to end the war with Israel.

Later, Trump also warned Iran that any retaliation from Tehran against the US "will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed" on Sunday.