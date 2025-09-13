‘Hardworking Indian-American...’: Congressman reacts to Chandra Nagamallaiah's ‘horrific’ beheading in Texas

US Congressman Ro Khanna on Sunday condemned the brutal killing of Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian national, in Texas. Khanna called the killing horrific and said the "undocumented" killer shouldn't have been allowed on American streets. Rep Ro Khanna condemned the beheading of Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian national, in US.(AP/File)

Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, a 50-year-old man from Karnataka, was a manager of the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas, and was beheaded by 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez in front of his wife and child over a dispute over a malfunctioning washing machine.

"The brutal beheading of a hardworking Indian American immigrant in front of his wife & son is horrific," Khanna said in a tweet, further pointing out to the killer's prior arrests for violent theft and child endangerment. "He should not have been free on American streets," Khanna concluded.

Translation request, then brutal murder

After a quarrel broke out over the broken washing machine, Chandra Nagamallaiah had reportedly asked his colleague for a translation instead of directly addressing Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, the suspect.

This is said to have angered Martinez, who then fetched a machete and chased down Nagamallaiah with it. According to an NBC news report, Martinez continued to cut the Indian-origin man "until his head was removed from his body".

The Indian-origin man is survived by a wife and 18-year-old son, and a fundraiser has been launched to support them.

India's response

After Chandra Nagamallaiah's murder sparked outrage, India also expressed sorrow and concern over the gruesome crime.

The Consulate General of India in Houston issued a statement, that read: "Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of the Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely," the statement read.

Cobos-Martinez, who has a criminal history, was taken into custody for Nagamallaiah's murder and is being held without bond in the Dallas County Jail.