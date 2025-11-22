Why is Elissa Slotkin under ‘24/7 Capitol Police security’? All on Trump's ‘dangerous death threats'

US Senator Elissa Slotkin has been provided with ‘24/7 Capitol Police security’ in the wake of President Donald Trump's arrest and death remarks against a Michigan lawmaker following a video she created with fellow Democrats. The clip encourages military personnel to to disobey unlawful orders. Senator Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from Michigan(Bloomberg)

Speaking to NBC News, Slotkin informed that she has received “hundreds and hundreds, if not, you know, closer to 1,000 threats” since the video garnered attention in the media earlier this week. On Thursday, Trump suggested that her message constituted “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

Therefore, a US Capitol Police officer is accompanying Slotkin for 24 hours to guarantee her safety, according to her office late Thursday.

The Holly Democrat posted a video online on Tuesday featuring Democratic veterans in Congress. This video includes Slotkin along with five other lawmakers who argued that the Trump administration is creating a divide between military and intelligence professionals and US citizens, urging them to resist following vague illegal orders: “Don't give up the ship.”

Trump calls Democrats video a ‘SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS’

Trump on Thursday responded to the Democratic lawmakers with a series of posts on his Truth Social platform.

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL,” Trump wrote. “Their words cannot be allowed to stand - We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET.”

In another post, the Republican President warned the Democratic lawmakers, saying: “This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”

Chuck Schumer, others slam Trump over ‘dangerous death threats'

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, informed reporters on Thursday that he had requested additional security for Slotkin and Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, who was also featured in the video. Schumer expressed his outrage regarding Trump's remarks directed at the lawmakers on the Senate floor, stating that the President's language “is an outright threat, and it's deadly serious.”

“When Donald Trump uses the language of execution and treason, some of his supporters may very well listen,” Schumer added.

In a joint statement, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), and Democratic caucus chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) said: “We unequivocally condemn Donald Trump's disgusting and dangerous death threats.”White House reacts

Amid the ongoing uproar over Trump's remarks, Karoline Leavitt, the president's spokesperson, stated that Slotkin and the other Democratic lawmakers had urged military personnel “to defy the President's lawful orders”.

During a briefing at the White House on Thursday, Leavitt replied “no” when questioned if Trump desires the execution of Congress members.