Who is Brian Glenn? All on Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend as he reacts to her shocking resignation

Brian Glenn and Lauren Greene Sanders, Marjorie Taylor Greene's journalist boyfriend and daughter, praised the Georgian Republican following her surprising resignation from Congress. Brian Glenn shared he and Marjorie Taylor Greene started seeing each other from early 2023.(X/@brianglenntv)

In a lengthy statement on Friday, MTG announced that she will step down from her position in January. This move comes a week after her relationship with President Donald Trump turned bitter after she blasted him and his administration for their management of the Jeffrey Epstein probe, along with other key issues.

Greene put her statement on X and mentioned about her recent disagreement with Trump. “Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for,” she stated.

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” MTG added.

Last week, Trump attacked Greene, who has been a member of the House since 2021, when he declared that he was withdrawing his support for Greene's reelection campaign after she defied party affiliation and signed a petition for discharge requiring a vote to authorize the Department of Justice to release its full Epstein files.

Greene's boyfriend Brian Glenn reacts

Glenn, a fellow conservative who supports MAGA and works as a journalist for the right-leaning Real America's Voice, instantly expressed his support for his girlfriend.

“You never allowed the political industrial complex to break you. No one fought for America harder than you,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Greene's 27-year-old lookalike daughter threw her support behind her mother as well.

“One of a kind Congresswoman. Forever will be so proud of my mom. 110% on America First, American Only,” she stated.

In their posts, the two did not mention Trump, who praised Greene's resignation as “great for the country” following the announcement.

Who is Brian Glenn?

Glenn divorced his then-wife Kerry only three days after Greene's ex-husband Perry filed for divorce in September 2022.

Despite his insistence at the time that the two divorce filings had no connection, they were seen publicly dating each other by early 2023.

Glenn has been an ardent supporter of Trump from the starting and was one of several far-right bloggers, social media provocateurs, and niche publications that were included to the White House press pool following Trump's inauguration.

"We’re witnessing the greatest political movement in US history. All in," he stated on X last year next to a photo of himself with Trump, Greene and Vice President JD Vance.

Glenn is also known for questioning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about why he wasn't donning a suit at the infamous Oval Office meeting in February.