Glenn McGrath axed from Ashes commentary panel for his involvement with betting agency

Australian cricket icon Glenn McGrath was removed from the ABC’s commentary roster for the Ashes after the broadcaster learned he is entering a commercial partnership with betting giant Bet365. Australia cricket legend Glenn Mcgrath

McGrath had been advertised as part of the ABC’s team for the series, but the arrangement was halted once his management notified the broadcaster of his upcoming gambling-related endorsement. The ABC maintains strict guidelines that prevent its presenters and commentators from holding affiliations with wagering companies, regardless of whether they appear in news or sport.

The national broadcaster confirmed the decision in a statement, saying McGrath and the ABC had agreed to part ways for this Ashes series.

“We’ve mutually decided Glenn won’t be part of our coverage this summer,” the statement read. “We hope to see him around the grounds and remain open to working with him again. Our commentary group, headed by Jim Maxwell and Corbin Middlemas, is set for the opening Test in Perth.”

McGrath and Bet365 did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The issue echoes a similar situation in 2022, when fellow former fast bowler Mitchell Johnson exited the ABC after choosing to keep his own betting partnerships. Johnson criticised the broadcaster at the time, questioning whether commentators had to match what he described as the ABC’s “moral compass” in order to remain on air.

Sports betting sponsorships remain a contentious subject in Australia, with gambling companies frequently enlisting retired athletes to gain credibility and visibility. A 2023 federal parliamentary inquiry chaired by the late Peta Murphy highlighted how celebrity-driven gambling promotions can dilute public awareness of associated risks.

Cricket, like many major Australian sports, continues to face pressure over its close ties to wagering. Test opener Usman Khawaja recently argued the government has moved far too slowly on curbing gambling advertising, warning that the constant pairing of sport and betting creates a dangerous perception that the two are inseparable.