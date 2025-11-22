‘I'll go when you go': Jimmy Kimmel hits back at Trump's 'why on air' remark | Watch

US President Donald Trump and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel once again took shots at each other after Trump questioned ABC for keeping Kimmel, calling him “a man with no talent.” Earlier in September, Kimmel was briefly suspended by ABC over his comments on the assassination of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk. (AFP)

Kimmel responded by saying, “I'll go when you go."

Trump on Thursday took to his Truth Social and wrote, “Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with no talent and very poor television ratings, on air.” In the post, Trump asked why the TV Syndicate put up with this. He also alleged that Kimmel does totally biased coverage, and said, “Get the bum off the air.”

During his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, he took a dig at Trump's low approval rating in his second term, stating, “You should listen to him – because if anyone knows about bad ratings – it's that guy!”

He also noted that Trump's post came at 12:49, just minutes after the end of Jimmy Kimmel Live's East Coast airing, thanking Trump was watching his show live on TV.

"It's viewers like you who keep us on the air, ironically," Kimmel added.

He also said that Trump's post came amid the “biggest sex scandal in the history of the American presidency," referencing the Epstein files, calling it sweet that he takes time to post about the show.

Earlier in September, Kimmel was briefly suspended by ABC over his comments on the assassination of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk. Trump at the time celebrated the suspension, congratulating ABC for doing “what had to be done.”

Kimmel came back on air, within a week, with the other hosts, including Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers, welcoming him.

Kimmel also talked about the earlier suspension, saying, “ You tried to get me fired in September. It didn't work.” Kimmel said he admired Trump's “tenacity”, further adding, "I'll go when you go.”

Kimmel also referenced Trump's recent outburst at a Bloomberg reporter, saying, “We'll be a team. Let's ride off into the sunset together – like Butch Cassidy and the Suntan Kid. And until then – if I may borrow a phrase from you… quiet, Piggy!”

Trump earlier reprimanded a journalist by stating, “quiet, piggy”, during an interaction with the media aboard Air Force One regarding the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

He also took a quip at Trump not being invited to Dick Cheney's memorial, calling him an “explosively unstable disaster” for America.