Erika Kirk reveals Jimmy Kimmel's team offered to apologise: ‘I told them…’

Erika Kirk recently addressed the controversial remarks Jimmy Kimmel made about her late husband's assassination. In an emotional interview with Fox News, Charlie Kirk's widow revealed that Sinclair Broadcast Group, which operates roughly 40 ABC affiliate stations in the US, reached out to her. But the 36-year-old does not want an apology from the comedian.

Erika Kirk reveals Jimmy Kimmel's team reached out but she rejected apology

During the interview with Jesse Watters, the Turning Point USA CEO revealed that Sinclair asked her, “‘Do you want Jimmy to give you an apology? Do you want to be on a show? How can we make it right?’”

However, Erika turned down their offer. “Through our team, I responded, ‘Tell them thank you, we received their note. This is not our issue, not our mess….” she said. “If you wanna say I’m sorry to someone who’s grieving, go right ahead. But if that’s not in your heart, then don’t do it. I don’t want it. I don’t need it.”

In his September 15 monologue on his eponymous talk show, Kimmel made incendiary comments about Charlie, who was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University. He claimed that the right-wing activist's alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, was likely affiliated with the “MAGA gang.”

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

Shortly after his remarks sparked outrage, Sinclair and Nexstar Media announced that they were pulling Jimmy Kimmel Live! off air. Amid the heavy backlash, Disney followed suit, saying that the show would be suspended indefinitely “to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.”