‘Analyzing my every move’: Erika Kirk breaks silence over JD Vance moment

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, broke her silence on the controversial remarks on her after she emotionally embraced US Vice President JD Vance and said she saw similarities between Vance and her late husband. FILE - Erika Kirk speaks at a memorial for her husband Charlie Kirk(AP)

The moment sparked speculation and raised eyebrows online.

Erika Kirk has now spoken to Fox News, criticizing the intense scrutiny directed at her and her loved ones.

Charlie Kirk, American right-wing political activist and co-founded of the conservative student organisation Turning Point USA, was shot dead by a sniper on September 10 in Utah.

What Erika Kirk said

“There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered,” she said.

“There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning. There have been cameras all over me - analyzing my every move, every smile, every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there,” she added in the interview.

At a recent Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi, Erika paid tribute to Charlie while introducing Vice President JD Vance, saying: “No one will ever replace my husband, but I do see some similarities of my husband in Vice President JD Vance.”

Their embrace on stage, which Erika described as one of mutual respect and a shared mission, drew significant online attention after photos went viral, leading to speculation about their closeness.

Erika on Charlie Kirk's assassination trial

Erika also commented on Charlie Kirk’s trial.

She criticised the motion to remove news cameras from the courtroom, noting that her husband’s assassin, Tyler Robinson, has not made a physical appearance in court and did not show his face during the last two hearings. She called for full transparency in the trial.

“Why not be transparent?” Erika said. “There’s nothing to hide. I know there’s not, because I’ve seen what the case is built on.”

“Let everyone see what true evil is,” she added. “This is something that could impact generations to come.”

The interview was emotional for Erika, especially during a video tribute to her husband.

“Sorry guys, just give me a second,” she said. “This is the longest video I’ve watched of him. Just give me a second.”

“I didn’t sign up for anything. I just married the love of my life,” Erika said, adding that her husband was meant to save Western civilization.