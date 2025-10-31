Fact-check: Charlie Kirk buried at Catholic cemetery? Funeral details explained amid Candace Owens' bombshell claim

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 when attending an event at Utah Valley University, and now Candace Owens has claimed that the Turning Point USA founder had a Catholic funeral and a Catholic burial. Candace Owens claimed Charlie Kirk had a Catholic funeral.(Candace Owens/YouTube, REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo )

Owens, a former TPUSA staff herself, has had several conspiracy theories in the wake of Kirk's assassination, including alleging Israel's role in his demise. However, she's not provided any proof for these theories. Her latest claim about Kirk's funeral clashes with what people have known of his beliefs – that he was an Evangelical Christian. Amid the row, here's a look at Kirk's funeral details and Owens' claims about the same.

What Candace Owens claimed about Charlie Kirk's funeral

Owens on her show claimed that Kirk had a Catholic funeral mass and was buried in a Catholic cemetery. She claimed that this is why details about Kirk's actual funeral were kept under wraps.

In the October 29 episode of her podcast, Owens suggested that Kirk's memorial service went from the grand affair at Arizona's State Farm Stadium on September 21, to being barely talked about afterwards. She chalked this down to him having a ‘Catholic mass’.

Without spelling it out explicitly, Owens appeared to suggest that details were kept quiet so as not to upset TPUSA donors, and Evangelical Christian supporters. She believed ‘small lies’ were being spread everywhere, as she's often expressed when it comes to Kirk's case.

Did Charlie Kirk have a Catholic funeral?

As per information available, there is no indication that Kirk had a Catholic funeral. The only confirmed service was the one at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025.

Kirk's burial site, meanwhile, is not public knowledge either. His memorial was set up at the Hansen Mortuary in Phoenix, as per AZ Central. The mortuary does offer Catholic burial services, but it remains unknown if the same was chosen for Kirk.

In the past, Kirk had revealed having accepted Jesus Christ when he was in the fifth grade and enrolled at the Christian Heritage Academy. Despite being raised in the liberal Presbyterian Church, Kirk eventually turned to Evangelical Christian faith, and publicly identified with it up until his death.