Candace Owens accuses Kash Patel of being ‘upset’ about efforts to solve Charlie Kirk's murder, ‘I do not trust him’

Candace Owens has accused FBI Director Kash Patel of being “upset” because Tulsi Gabbard and Joe Kent are “trying to do their jobs and solve” Charlie Kirk’s murder. Owens slammed Patel after an article published in The New York Times said he was “alarmed” by an inquiry by Joe Kent which prompted the head of the National Counterterrorism Center to examine FBI files to investigate whether the alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, “had support from someone else, a foreign power or another entity.” Candace Owens accuses Kash Patel of being ‘upset’ about efforts to solve Charlie Kirk's murder (Candace Owens/YouTube, AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The New York Times article reads, “The inquiry by Joe Kent, the director of the counterterrorism center, alarmed Kash Patel, the director of the F.B.I. Mr. Patel and other senior officials believed Mr. Kent was overstepping, treading on F.B.I. responsibilities and potentially interfering with the investigation and the prosecution of the suspect, Tyler Robinson.”

Owens shared a photo of the article’s headline – ‘Official’s Access to F.B.I. Files in Charlie Kirk Case Drew Pushback’ – and wrote on X, “This article is literally about how Kash Patel is upset that Joe Kent and Tulsi Gabbard are trying to do their jobs and solve the Charlie Kirk murder case.”

“It’s like Kash Patel wants to be the sole point person on this—why?” she added. “I do not trust him at all.”

The article said that Patel was “troubled” because Kent had gone through the FBI material related to the case, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The report added that Kent’s efforts were “a topic at a White House meeting” which included Patel, Kent and Gabbard. Also present at the meeting were Vice President JD Vance and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

Candace Owens says she wants a ‘war’

Owens recently said on her podcast that she wants a “war” with Turning Point USA and everyone that surrounded Kirk on the day of his assassination. She said people can go ahead and write about her, and revolt in whichever way they want to, but she is determined to figure out “what the hell happened on September 10th.”

“So allow me to be very explicit. Okay. I want war with all of you. Okay. All of you. And there's a reason I'm going to get to that reason a little bit,” said Owens.

“I want more with all of you,” she continued. “So write your articles, issue your statements, email the white house, reach out for comments. Okay.”

Owens added, “Say whatever it is you want to say about me. I want more with all of you because I know, I know this isn't right. And there is no way you are going to convince me and the rest of the world that all of this is normal. We're not just going to keep on going and jump into a succession plan. We're going to figure out what the hell happened on September 10th.”

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. Robinson was apprehended just 33 hours after he allegedly fatally shot Kirk in the neck.