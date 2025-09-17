Charlie Kirk murder: How Tyler Robinson was caught just 33 hours after shocking assassination

Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson recently made a virtual appearance in court. Authorities apprehended Robinson just 33 hours after he allegedly fatally shot Kirk, 31, in the neck on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting took place around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem. In this image from video provided by Utah State Courts, Tyler James Robinson attends a virtual court hearing from prison in Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk.AP/PTI(AP09_17_2025_000060B)(AP)

A look at how Tyler Robinson was caught

Officers launched a massive manhunt for the suspect after Kirk’s shocking caught-on-camera assassination. They went through CCTV footage from the Utah campus where the shooting took place, and also nearby areas, to find clues about the suspect’s whereabouts.

Authorities found video evidence showing the suspect entering campus at around 11:51 local time (17:51 GMT) on the day of the shooting. He wore a black shirt with an American flag in the centre, a baseball cap and sunglasses.

At the time, investigators said the suspect could be seen walking with an unusual gait, which indicated that he was trying to hide the rifle, used in the murder, in his trousers.

A surveillance camera showed that after the first shot was fired, a person left the roof of a building with an object that looked like a rifle. The individual was seen dropping it while leaping from the roof. He then picked it up and walked off campus towards a wooded area. Cops later found the rifle and rounds, but still had no leads on the suspect’s whereabouts.

Authorities released images from the surveillance footage to the public, hoping to find the suspect. The manhunt concluded after Robinson surrendered to police, according to BBC.

It was later revealed that Robinson told his roommate, Lance Twiggs, in text messages that he had stashed the rifle he used to kill Kirk in the bushes where he had changed clothes. The gun was a scoped .30-06-caliber hunting rifle belonging to Robinson’s grandfather. Robinson explained that he had planned to retrieve the weapon, but police had already locked the area down.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder; obstruction of justice - moving a firearm; obstruction of justice - disposing of clothing; witness tampering - telling a roommate to delete text messages; witness tampering - directing a roommate to stay quiet; and violent offence committed in presence of a child. The prosecution has also filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty. "The decision to seek the death penalty is based on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime,” they said in a court filing.