Tyler Robinson's chilling texts to Lance Twiggs about Charlie Kirk's murder revealed, ‘Hoped to keep this secret till…’

Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson admitted to killing the Turning Point USA founder in a shocking text exchange with his roommate, Lance Twiggs, prosecutors said, according to the New York Post. Robinson left a hidden note for Twiggs, who was reportedly his trans lover, before killing Kirk. Tyler Robinson confessed to killing Charlie Kirk in chilling texts to Lance Twiggs (Scott G Winterton/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY, Lance Twiggs/ TikTok)

Kirk told Twiggs less than three hours after the September 10 murder that he had been planning the attack for a week, an indictment filed Tuesday, September 16, revealed. He sent a text to Twiggs, asking him to “drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard” after shooting Kirk.

Per the indictment, Twiggs then went on to find a note from Robinson which read, I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.” The text exchange indicates that Twiggs knew about Robinson’s role in the murder over 24 hours before he was caught.

Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs’ exchange

Twiggs texted Robinson after finding the note, asking him if it was a “joke.” “I am still ok my love, but am stuck in Orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you,” Robinson allegedly wrote back.

Twiggs then asked Robinson if he was the who assassinated Kirk, to which he replied, “I am. I’m sorry.”

In other text messages, Robinson revealed how he had stashed the rifle he used to kill Kirk in the bushes where he had changed clothes. The gun was a scoped .30-06-caliber hunting rifle belonging to Robinson’s grandfather. He explained that he had planned to retrieve the weapon, but police had already locked the area down.

“I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpas rifle … how the f— will I explain losing it to my old man,” Robinson allegedly wrote.

Authorities said that Twiggs, who has not been charged in the crime, is cooperaing with authorities amid the investigation. Twiggs is in the process of transitioning from male to female, authorities have said.

“[Y]ou are all I worry about love,” Robinson wrote to Twiggs before surrendering to officials.

On Tuesday, Robinson was charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice — three of the seven total counts. He allegedly fatally shot Kirk, 31, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

Shortly after Kirk was murdered, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox opened up about his intention to seek the death penalty for the killer. “To whoever did this, we will find you. We will try you, and we will hold you accountable to the furthest extent of the law,” Cox said. “I just want to remind people that we still have the death penalty in the state of Utah.”