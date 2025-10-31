Erika Kirk and JD Vance's photos from TPUSA Ole Miss event go viral; spark reactions

Erika Kirk and JD Vance's pictures from the Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi, on Wednesday, have gone viral. Charlie Kirk's widow took the stage for the first stop of the ‘This Is the Turning Point’ tour, which comes in the wake of the organization's founder's assassination on September 10. Erika Kirk and JD Vance spoke at the Ole Miss TPUSA event on Wednesday.(AFP)

Erika, who's now TPUSA CEO, was joined by Vice President and Kirk's friend, JD Vance. While Erika sported a white tee-shirt with ‘freedom’ written on it, along with black leather pants, Vance was pictured in a blue suit. Erika's choice of dress was a subtle nod to her late husband, who was wearing a tee with ‘Freedom’ emblazoned across the chest, the day he was tragically shot and killed.

Vance and Erika Kirk, meanwhile, were seen exchanging a hug at the event, and pictures of the moment have been widely circulated online.

Reactions to Erika Kirk-JD Vance pictures

A profile shared their pictures from the event, showing Erika Kirk place her hand at the back of Vance's head during the hug, and wrote, “Erika Kirk. JD Vance. October 29, 2025 TPUSA event on Ole Miss campus. The hug.”

“What do you see between Erika Kirk and JD Vance?,” another person asked. Many pointed out to the ‘hand on his hair’ during the picture, and brought Vance's wife, Usha into the conversation.

Usha Vance's Hindu roots in focus

Within MAGA circles, there is an understanding that Vance will likely throw in his hat for the presidential race in 2028 and at the TPUSA event, his wife, Usha's religion became a talking point.

Vance expressed hope that his Indian-origin wife would one day become Christian. “Now most Sundays Usha will come with me to church,” he said at Ole Miss, adding, “As I've told her and I've said publicly, and I’ll say now in front to 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do with that. Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

Vance continued, “If she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, so that doesn’t cause a problem for me.” He disclosed that they had decided to raise their kids Christian, and noted that while Usha grew up in a Hindu family, they weren't ‘particularly religious’.