Erika Kirk gets teary-eyed hearing late husband Charlie Kirk’s voice at Ole Miss TPUSA event: Watch

Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, became visibly emotional on Wednesday during a Turning Point USA campus event, as a recording of her late husband's voice played, introducing her on stage, according to a video footage of the moment. Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, became tearful during a Turning Point USA event honoring her late husband. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool(REUTERS)

Erika Kirk gets emotional after hearing Charlie Kirk's voice

According to a video shared by Charlie’s former Chief of Staff, Mikey McCoy, on X, the newly appointed CEO of Turning Point USA was captured backstage in tears as she prepared to address the audience at a University of Mississippi event on Wednesday evening, as reported by The New York Post.

Erika wore a white T-shirt with the word Freedom, similar to what her late husband had on the day he was killed at Utah Valley University on September 10. She wiped away tears with a tissue as she made her way to the stage, while a recording of Charlie praising her as “the best mom in the world” played in the background.

Erika, alongside Vice President JD Vance, visited the University of Mississippi for an event honoring the late conservative activist. The gathering kicked off the This Is The Turning Point campus tour led by Charlie's widow.

Netizens react to Erika's emotional moment on stage

A user wrote on X, “I love my husband so much, hearing Erika talk about Charlie and how she couldn’t go into their bedroom guts me everytime.” A second user wrote, “I cannot imagine how difficult this must be for her. What a strong & courageous young woman. God bless & protect her and all of TPUSA.”

A third user wrote, “I’m crying hearing Charlie’s voice introduce her. Don’t know how she can hold herself together. Just incredible.” Another user wrote, “Incredibly powerful moment. Honoring his legacy while moving forward shows true strength.”