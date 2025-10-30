Erika Kirk's unusual tribute to Charlie Kirk at Ole Miss TPUSA event; ‘I want to thank’

Erika Kirk and VP JD Vance visited the University of Mississippi on Wednesday for a Turning Point USA event honoring late conservative activist and Trump ally, Charlie Kirk. The event marked the first stop of the ‘This Is the Turning Point’ campus tour, led by Kirk’s widow, who paid a subtle tribute to him, even before her speech started. Erika Kirk speaks during a "This Is the Turning Point" campus tour event at the University of Mississippi(AP)

Erika wore a Charlie Kirk-inspired ‘Freedom’ T-shirt for the TPUSA event at Ole Miss.

Speaking to hundreds of students, Erika said that ‘you might lose friends’ for wearing a MAGA hat or attending a TPUSA event.

“Your generation is living at a crossroads. And you are living in one of the most defining moments in American history. We are all witnessing in real time the battle that is raging for the soul of your generation, again, your generation.”

“This is far more than political, and you will hear the world, and the culture for that matter pressure you and say, go with the flow. Don't ruffle feathers. Don't say that you might offend someone. You might lose some friends. If you wear a red hat. If you go to a turning point USA chapter, then. But when I hear that, I just. I need to be sober and honest with you now because before when I heard it, I said, okay, now when I hear that. If you're worried about losing a friend. You might. I lost my friend. I lost my best friend. And if you're nervous about standing up for the truth, the assassination of my husband puts into perspective. All those fears, it really does,” she added.

Erika, who took over as TPUSA CEO after her husband's assassination, further thanked students.

"It's a tremendous honor and blessing to be on stage today," she said. “I want to thank you all. Also, on a personal level, I love it. For all of your prayers and all of your support, not only for our family, but for the Turning Point USA family, which includes all of you, especially those that are students. Part of the Turning Point USA chapter. So all about this is what the future of our country is all about. And I want to thank you all.”