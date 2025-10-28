Erika Kirk got $350K days before Charlie Kirk's death? Bizarre 'money transfer' theory surfaces

More than a month after Charlie Kirk's death, the conspiracy theories surrounding the Turning Point USA founder is showing no signs of slowing down. Erika Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA.(AP)

The latest theory around the 31-year-old's fatal shooting at Utah Valley University concerns an alleged money transfer received by Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow and current CEO of TPUSA. Social media claims that $350,000 was transferred to an account linked to Erika Kirk weeks before Charlie Kirk's death, insinuating that the payment was linked to Kirk's killing.

The posts further claim that the company from which the alleged money transfer was made reportedly vanished just four days after Charlie Kirk's shooting. Additionally, it goes on to state that a video has surfaced which shows Erika Kirk "meeting privately with two unidentified individuals — less than 48 hours after the incident."

However, this is one of the many conspiracy theories around the death of Charlie Kirk with no basis in reality. No reports or credible sources indicate that the payment was made or Erika Kirk's suspicious meeting.

Here's the viral post:

Erika Kirk Shares Heartwarming Video Of Daughter

On Monday, Erika Kirk shared a video of her and Charlie Kirk's daughter, which went viral instantly. In the video, the three-year-old toddler, the eldest child of the Kirk, can be seen identifying father Charlie on a TPUSA poster. The video was taken by Erika Kirk as she was driving with the toddler. "Charlie Kirk! I see daddy!" the child can be seen saying in the video.

Also read: Nick Fuentes slams Candace Owens for exposing Charlie Kirk ‘queening to Nicki Minaj’

In the caption, Erika Kirk wrote: "Her…saying your name, as she witnesses all you’ve built and continue to build, proves that love never dies, just changes form. It breathes through our children. This is her legacy also."

Here's the viral video:

"And as she grows up and continues to say your name, I’ll be reminding her that each time heaven leans in to listen. I love you Charlie baby, I’m so proud of you. We all are so proud of you," she added.