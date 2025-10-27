Erika Kirk slated for first TV interview since husband Charlie Kirk’s demise: When and where to watch

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, is all set to appear on Fox News for her first television interview since the murder of her husband, Charlie Kirk, in September 2025, according to USA Today. Erika Kirk, widow of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.(AP)

On Monday, October 27, it was announced that Erika will join primetime host Jesse Watters for a one-on-one conversation that airs on November 5 at 8 PM ET.

The mother of two took control of her husband’s organization, Turning Point USA, just a week after his killing in Utah on September 10. The interview is expected to cover the events of that day and how the conservative youth group plans to move forward under her leadership.

Turning Point’s next phase

USA Today reported that Watters will meet Erika at Turning Point’s headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, and later accompany her to a “This is the Turning Point” tour stop at the University of Mississippi on October 29. There, US Vice President JD Vance will appear alongside her, debating students and answering audience questions in the same freewheeling format her husband was known for.

The live event will be streamed on Fox Nation, expanding the group’s growing media presence. Insiders have said that the conversation between Watters and Kirk will blend personal reflection with Turning Point’s broader vision for 2025 and beyond.

Balancing grief and leadership

Since Charlie Kirk’s death, Erika has not stepped away from public life. She accepted his Medal of Freedom from US President Donald Trump at a White House ceremony on October 14. She also spoke during a national memorial service on September 21 and addressed the public two days after her husband’s death in a livestream that quickly went viral.

Turning Point USA, founded by Charlie in 2012 when he was just 18, has since grown into a major conservative force. The group operates across hundreds of schools and universities, playing a visible role in youth activism and the MAGA movement. Its media arm, including “The Charlie Kirk Show,” continues to reach millions online.

