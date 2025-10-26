JD Vance and Erika Kirk to headline Turning Point USA's Ole Miss event: Here's how to get the free tickets

JD Vance, Erika Kirk, and more will speak at the Ole Miss event honoring Charlie Kirk. According to the Clarion Ledger, Vice President and Erika will headline the upcoming Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi. The tour stop is part of a reworked series following the death of a conservative activist, who was killed by a single gunshot on September 10 during an event at Utah Valley University. JD Vance and Erika Kirk to headline Turning Point USA’s Ole Miss event honoring Charlie Kirk(AP)

Turning Point USA has renamed the tour “This Is the Turning Point”, keeping the same dates that were planned for Kirk’s original “American Comeback Tour,” but with updated times. The Ole Miss event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, at The Pavilion, beginning at 5 p.m. Doors open two hours earlier at 3 p.m.

The group’s website states, “Each stop is a chance to honor Charlie’s mission and keep the fight alive. We know he wouldn’t want us to surrender or be coerced into silence. Free speech is only free if we use our voices.”

Ole Miss ticket details

Tickets for the Ole Miss stop are free. Students can sign up directly, while general admission tickets are distributed through a waitlist system. Registration is available at Turning Point USA's official website.

Vance and Erika Kirk will both speak at the event, joining a lineup of national conservative figures featured across the tour’s stops. Organizers say the rebranded series aims to “fight to save America and honor the legacy of Charlie Kirk.”

Remembering Charlie Kirk’s influence

Kirk, 31, was a conservative activist, author, and co-founder of Turning Point USA, which promotes GOP causes among high school and college students. He was married to Erika Kirk and had two children. The Senate recently passed a resolution calling him a “champion of free speech, civil dialogue, and faith.”

On October 14, what would have been his 32nd birthday, the nation observed a Day of Remembrance in his honor. That same evening, President Donald Trump awarded him the Medal of Freedom, presented to Erika Kirk at the White House.

Founded in 2012 by Kirk and Bill Montgomery, Turning Point USA now operates on over 3,500 campuses nationwide, according to the group’s website. After Kirk’s death, Erika Kirk was unanimously elected as the new CEO and chair of the board on September 18.

Who else is on the tour?

The national tour includes a roster of conservative names - Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Glenn Beck, Michael Knowles, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Mike Lee, and comedian Rob Schneider, among others.

The Clarion Ledger reports that each stop brings together political figures, media personalities, and entertainers who were close to Charlie Kirk’s mission and values.

