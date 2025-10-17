Erika Kirk ‘freezes’ when recalling wedding date with Charlie; slammed as ‘cringe’

Erika Kirk is facing backlash online over an alleged resurfaced clip which shows her seem to pause for a moment when asked about her wedding date with husband Charlie. Kirk, 31 and the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on September 10, while attending an event at Utah Valley University. Following his assassination, wife Erika has become the TPUSA CEO. The alleged resurfaced video of Erika Kirk is from The Charlie Kirk Show, where she was answering questions with her husband, Charlie. (AP)

The alleged resurfaced video of Erika is from The Charlie Kirk Show. It was shared widely across social media. Charlie takes questions from fans, and one asks them how long they'd been married and when they knew it was the right time to marry. When Charlie tells Erika the question, she appears to pause, while he completes the year of their wedding as 2021. The two got engaged in December 2020 and tied the knot in May 2021.

Then the alleged clip shows Erika explain how it is difficult to keep dates straight in one's head, especially after the babies, and having to remember all the birthdays. Charlie seemingly agrees with her in the alleged clip.

One of the accounts that first shared the clip wrote “ERIKA KIRK FREEZES WHEN ASKED HER OWN WEDDING DATE - ON THE CHARLIE KIRK PODCAST.” HT.com could not independently verify the clip.

Erika Kirk clip draws backlash online

The alleged video which has been shared widely since then drew massive backlash online. One person sharing an unedited version of the alleged video wrote, “Unedited and it’s just as cringe. I believe she blames her ability to remember dates on having babies (not Bibi) because births add more dates to remember.”

They continued “Which is so strange because I’m a mom and I remember all of those dates (birthdays, anniversaries, etc). Charlie also starts dropping exact dates, so there’s no excuse why she wouldn’t remember. Unless she has 'mom brain', which is a real thing but I don’t think we ‘suffer’ from remembering important dates. Very odd.”

“I’d know my anniversary in my sleep because the sanctity of my marriage is everything to me,” another person sharing the alleged clip remarked. Yet another added, “Body language gives it away Everytime.”

However, some people came to Erika's defense over the alleged clip too. “I have a photographic memory, and I give specific dates all the time, even I sometimes have to work through all the dates and the timeline, including the day I got married. I know the date, but sometimes I have to think about the year. It’s such a ridiculous thing to criticize someone for especially on the spot like that,” one person retorted.

Another said, “…this is a stretch. Especially with young kids, remembering dates like that does take a second. I don't see anything wrong with this, me and my wife both take a bit to remember the year correctly and its only been 8 years.”

A third person also vented “A woman never forgets their wedding date? I mix mine up between two days all the time. The comments on that disgusting post had beaucoup women who forget at times. The things you psychos are attacking Erika over is getting really pathetic.”