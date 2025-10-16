Did Sharon Osbourne donate $20 million to Charlie Kirk Memorial Fund? Here's the truth

Social media posts claiming that Sharon Osbourne, the wife of late Black Sabbath founder Ozzy Osbourne, donated $20 million to the Charlie Kirk Memorial Fund are going viral. Along with it, quotes from Sharon Osbourne recalling that "Ozzy always believes in second chances" are also being shared. However, the claims are false and misleading. Sharon Osbourne with her children at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral (L) and Charlie Kirk.(File Photos)

The Charlie Kirk Memorial Fund was set up by Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA, after his assassination at Utah Valley University on September 20. Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's wife who now heads TPUSA as its CEO, is in charge of the fund. But, as of now, neither Sharon Osbourne nor TPUSA has made any public announcement about the donation.

For instance, here's one post that claims Sharon Osbourne donated $20 million to the fund. It falsely states that after making the donation, Sharon said from Los Angeles: “Ozzy always believed in second chances — in people rising from darkness into purpose. This is my way of honoring that spirit and helping Charlie’s dream live on.”

Ozzy Osbourne at the age of 76 on July 22, 2025, at his home in Buckinghamshire.

Notably, this is not the first time a false claim about Sharon Osbourne and Charlie Kirk has gone viral. Previously, similar viral posts claimed that Sharon Osbourne walked off the Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Kimmel's remarks on Charlie Kirk, which temporarily got him off the air on ABC. But that claim was equally false, as no credible report confirmed it.

Charlie Kirk Gets Presidential Medal Of Freedom

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump posthumously awarded slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom - the highest civilian award in the United States. Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, received the medal from Trump at the White House. Notably, Tuesday, October 14, was also Charlie Kirk's birthday.

Erika Kirk was emotional in her speech as she spoke about Charlie. She also vowed to keep on doing the work Charlie was doing with TPUSA, as the organization's new CEO.

"God began a mighty work through my husband, and I intend to see it through. In the torches in our hands now — it's in mine, it's in yours, it's in all of yours, it's in all the students with Turning Point USA," Erika Kirk said.