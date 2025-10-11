Ozzy Osbourne’s posthumous memoir reveals wife Sharon Osbourne’s reaction to his infidelity: 'I broke my wife's heart'

Music icon Ozzy Osbourne’s posthumous memoir, Last Rites, was released on October 7. In the book, the late Black Sabbath frontman opened up about how his long battle with sex addiction nearly destroyed his marriage. The book reflected on one of the most painful chapters in the life of the Prince of Darkness, his infidelity and his wife Sharon's reaction to it. Ozzy Osbourne’s posthumous memoir revealed his infidelity and wife Sharon’s reaction(REUTERS)

As People magazine mentioned, Ozzy, who passed away on July 22 at age 76, revealed that his sex addiction increased during Black Sabbath's final tour. "I thought it'd be a great idea to start seeing a load of women on the side," he wrote.

But the consequences were serious. He admitted that Sharon, whom he married in 1982, had "every right to dump" him after discovering his affairs, which he described as attempts to "fill a void" rather than acts of love or passion.

Ozzy Osbourne on wife Sharon’s reaction to his affairs

Ozzy recalled how Sharon confronted him with remarkable composure, telling him, "What the f --- did you expect, Ozzy? If you're seeing enough women, one of ‘em’s gonna want more. And that's the one who'll bring it all crashing down."

The heavy metal icon confessed to being "the bad guy" in their marriage but said he remained deeply grateful for Sharon's forgiveness. "I broke my wife's heart, and I'm lucky she forgave me," he wrote. "I just hope all the people I hurt especially the kids know how sorry I am."

When Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne split

Their relationship reached a breaking point in 2016, when Sharon briefly separated from him after his affair with hairdresser Michelle Pugh became public. That same year, Ozzy entered rehab for sex addiction and later reconciled with Sharon. The couple renewed their vows shortly after. Sharon told The Talk at the time, “I forgive. It's going to take a long time to trust, but I can't imagine my life without him.”

In later interviews, Sharon revealed Ozzy had cheated on her with six women, yet their bond endured through love, forgiveness, and shared history.

Their son, Jack Osbourne, said in a statement that his father had been "chipping away" at Last Rites for years and hoped readers would remember Ozzy with warmth, humor, and love.

