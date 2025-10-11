Gisele Bündchen joins forces with Prince William’s Earthshot Prize in Brazil; Details here

Supermodel and philanthropist Gisele Bundchen has joined Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Council ahead of this year’s awards ceremony in Rio de Janeiro. The Brazilian icon became the first member from the country to join the prestigious global environmental platform, known for honoring groundbreaking solutions to climate challenges, a statement from Earthshot noted. Gisele Bündchen joins Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Council ahead of Rio de Janeiro award ceremony(REUTERS)

According to the statement, The Earthshot Prize, founded by the Prince of Wales in 2020, recognizes five winners each year for their innovative efforts to restore and protect the planet. This year’s ceremony, to be held on November 5 at Rio’s Museum of Tomorrow, is the first time the awards will take place in Latin America.

Other world leaders and visionaries join Bundchen

Bundchen joins a distinguished group of world leaders and visionaries, including Sir David Attenborough, Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, Cate Blanchett, José Andrés, and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Together, they will select this year’s five winners from 15 finalists in a session led by Dame Christiana Figueres, chair of The Earthshot Prize and architect of the Paris Climate Accord, the statement added.

As per Earthshot’s statement, Bunchchen said, “I am honored to join The Earthshot Prize Council.” She noted protecting nature was always “close to my heart”. She added, “Every action, big or small, can help nurture change to protect the planet we call home. I am proud to represent Brazil and share these stories with the world.”

Gisele’s environmental legacy

Gisele Bündchen, 45, has spent over twenty years supporting environmental and social issues. She and her family started the Clean Water Project in southern Brazil to promote sustainable water management and conservation. She has also led projects focusing on reforestation, regenerative farming, and wildlife protection.

Through her Luz Foundation, which she founded in 2007, Bündchen backs initiatives that empower women and children and protect Brazil’s diverse ecosystems, including the Amazon, Cerrado, Caatinga, Mata Atlântica, Pampa, Pantanal, and coastal marine areas.

She has worked closely with the United Nations Environment Programme and serves as a Goodwill Ambassador. She raises awareness about deforestation and sustainability around the world.

Prince William’s vision for the planet

Prince William, 43, will travel to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize events in early November. He will then attend the UN Climate Conference in Belém. In a recent video message, he talked about the need for climate action. He stated that 2030 is the crucial decade for the planet’s future.

“The people behind these projects are heroes of our time,” he was quoted in the People report as saying. “If we support them, we can create a cleaner, safer world filled with opportunities—not only for future generations but for our lives today.”

