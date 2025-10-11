Is Roofman based on a true story? All about Jeffrey Manchester portrayed by Channing Tatum in film

Roofman, starring Channing Tatum, was released in theaters on October 10. As per People, the film revolves around the story of Jeffrey Manchester, a convicted robber who was infamous for his “unique” method of stealing. He used to lock the employees of famous fast food chains in freezers while he was robbing. Roofman, starring Channing Tatum, is based on a real story of a convicted robber Jefferey Manchester. (AFP)

Roofman’s director, Derek Cianfrance, told People that he spoke to the infamous robber almost four times every week for four years, to research for his film.

Who was Jeffrey Manchester — the man who inspired Roofman?

Roofman is based on a real-life robber, Jeffrey Manchester. He was a former California US military sergeant, as per People. The Charlotte Observer stated that he was a divorced father of three children.

The robber would get into fast food restaurants by digging a hole through the roof of the establishment. He used to enter sneakily into various restaurants like McDonald's, Burger King, even Toys ‘R’ Us and Blockbuster, as stated by People. He was not nabbed by authorities for a long time and was known as “Roofman” or “Rooftop robber.”

He also locked employees in freezers and would “later call the cops to open the cooler.”

The Los Angeles Times stated that the robber would ask the employees to wear their jackets before he locked them in the freezer, and often joked with them.

Manchester was detained in 2000; however, he escaped jail after four years. After his escape, the robber “holed up inside a Charlotte Toys ‘R’ US for months”, as per TIME. He used baby monitors to help him stay aware of his surroundings during the day.

Roofman’s director on Jeffrey Manchester

Roofman’s director, Derek Cianfrance, revealed that he and Manchester were constantly in touch over the phone. He said, “I couldn't call him because Jeff is in a max security prison, so I got him my number and somehow he called me. I picked up and he called me back and I picked up and over the course of the next four years, I would get three to four phone calls from him a week," reports TIME.

FAQs

Is Roofman based on a real story?

Yes, Roofman is based on a real story.

Who is Roofman based on?

Roofman is based on convicted robber Jeffrey Manchester.

Who portrays Jeffrey in the film Roofman?

Channing Tatum portrays Jeffrey in the film.