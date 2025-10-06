Channing Tatum blasts Hollywood, says actors accept ‘bad’ roles just for money

Channing Tatum has shared his frustrations with how Hollywood works today. While promoting his film Roofman, the actor appeared on the show Hot Ones and described the industry as a “confused pipeline” where actors often feel pressured to take subpar films to make ends meet, rather than lean toward more meaningful or high-quality projects. Channing Tatum says Hollywood is ‘confused’ due to streaming outlets.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The Magic Mike star said streaming platforms have disrupted the traditional model, making it harder to make “something really, really good.” Tatum also discussed his previous work, calling Dear John “generic” and joking about his cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Channing Tatum on Hollywood’s ‘confused pipeline’

Tatum argued that with the rise of streaming services, Hollywood’s production and distribution pathways are less clear. “I think, now, when you get asked to do a movie, or you’re trying to get a movie made, it’s a very confused pipeline of possibilities, and it really feels like, at times, that you’re incentivized to make bad things to get paid, rather than make something really, really good, for the f***ing people that actually get to see these things and people that I want to see these movies, the person that I was when I was a kid,” the Step Up actor explained. “And I want good movies.”

Channing Tatum’s reflections on past work

Tatum used Dear John as an example, labeling it a “generic” movie. Regarding his brief appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, he said, “I was in it for two seconds, so I don’t feel like a part of that.”

He went on to say that he wants to support good movies with his money and called the current situation “upside down.” Tatum added that he believes the disruption caused by streaming will eventually lead to something positive, explaining that the platforms came into the industry for a reason and that change and evolution were necessary.

FAQs:

Q: What prompted Tatum’s comments?

A: He was on Hot Ones promoting Roofman and used the platform to critique the current film industry model.

Q: Does Tatum reject streaming entirely?

A: No, he acknowledged that disruption is necessary and believes transformation could yield better outcomes.

Q: What did Channing Tatum say about Deadpool & Wolverine?

He said his cameo was so short that he did not feel like a part of the movie.