The Real Housewives of Potomac has returned to the screens with its 10th season. Karen Huger stepped back into the show after she served six months of a two-year prison sentence. The first look of the new season, which was dropped earlier, showcased footage of Huger being released from jail. Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10: Here’s when and how to stream new episodes for free(YouTube/Bravo)

Additionally, the show had also dropped a clip of Huger's “crazy 72 hours” after she was sentenced for driving while intoxicated, speeding, and driving with a suspended registration. The original RHOP cast members, including Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch, and Keiarna Stewart, had reacted to the clip.

When and where to watch Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10?

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 premiered on Sunday, October 5. In the first episode, two new housewives—Angel Massie and Tia Glover—were introduced to the audience.

To watch the episodes of RHOP for free, viewers need to install live TV streaming services. DIRECTV enables subscribers to stream the programs at just $29.99 a month. Another option is Hulu+Live TV, which provides its subscribers with a three-day trial period to tune into the premiere episode of the reality series.

Also read: Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl Easter eggs decoded: From Fate of Ophelia to Actually Romantic and more

Will The Real Housewives of Potomac stream on Peacock?

The live episodes of Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 will not be available to stream on Peacock. However, once the episodes are aired on cable, the subscribers can catch them the next day on the platform. Another way to stream new episodes of RHOP is to catch it a day late on Prime Video. The outlets provide the consumers with a seven-day free trial, without even asking for payment beforehand.

Also read: Who is ‘Ms. Sharon’? Male bus driver arrested for sexual assault against minors in North Carolina

Cast of Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10

As for the cast members of the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10, fans can witness Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch, and Keirana Stewart returning to their screens. Moreover, Karen Huger and Charisse Jackson-Jordan will make an appearance in the show as guest stars. Monique Samuels, who was a regular in the second and fifth seasons, will also join the rest of the cast members later in the show.

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is expected to have 20-21 episodes with a multi-part cast reunion. The Real Housewives of Potomac will stream on Bravo every Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

FAQs:

Q1. Which season of RHOP is set to premiere?

Ans. RHOP is returning to the screens with season 10.

Q2. Will Karen Huger return to RHOP?

Ans. Yes. Karen Huger will return to the new season of RHOP.

Q3. When will RHOP season 10 premiere?

Ans. RHOP season 10 premiered on October 5.