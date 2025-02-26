Video of Karen Huger's DUI arrest resurfaces as she receives 1-year jail sentence

'The Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Karen Huger was sentenced to jail in connection with her March 2024 DUI case in Montgomery County, Maryland. Huger received a two-year jail sentence, with one year suspended, meaning the 61-year-old will serve 12 months in jail. She was found guilty on five out of six charges. This includes driving under the influence (DUI), negligent driving, failure to control speed, and failure to notify authorities of an address change. Huger was acquitted of reckless driving, Fox25DC reported. Karen Huger has been sentenced to jail in DUI case. (X/@KarenHuger)

Bodycam footage -

Following her sentencing, a bodycam video of her arrest resurfaced on social media. The footage captured the chaotic aftermath of the crash on March 19, when Huger drove her white Maserati off the road, across the median, and into a tree near Oaklyn Drive in Potomac.

The video shows Huger and her husband, Ray Huger, speaking to a police officer in front of the damaged vehicle.

The officer asks, "Do you remember the accident?"

"Yes," Huger replies.

"What happened?" the officer continues.

"Actually, nothing really," Huger responds.

Ray interjects, "Yeah, somebody ran you off the road."

"They did," Huger agrees.

When asked about her level of intoxication, Huger tells the officer, “I was out, but I'm good.”

The officer presses further, asking again, "How drunk are you?"

Huger then directs the officer to speak with Ray, who wasn’t present at the time of the crash.

"I can't talk to your husband; he's not involved in this incident," the officer responds.

"No, he is. He is," Huger insists.

Ray can be seen searching through Huger’s purse to find her license.

The officer asks again, "How much did you drink tonight?"

Huger turns to her husband and asks, "Ray, are you good?"

Ray responds, "I'm good. I'm just saying they're assuming you had more than you should have. And I'm assuming you had, like, a couple beers or something like that."

"Yes, that's all I had," Huger says.